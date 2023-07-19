MadameNoire Featured Video

The multi-hyphenate Mýa rocked the stage at the Rock the Park Music Festival in London, Ontario, Canada.

Rock the Park started on Wednesday, July 12, and ended on Saturday, July 15, each day providing festival attendees with various music genres — from rock and R&B to hip hop and indie-folk-rock.

The R&B and hip-hop portion of the festival occurred on Friday, July 14. Following rapper Chingy, Mýa and her backup dancers took the stage, hyping up the Ontario crowd for her first song, “Case of the Ex,” the second single from her sophomore studio album, “Fear of Flying” (2000).

On Tuesday, Mýa posted on Instagram about the blast she had performing at the Rock the Park music festival.

“Had a ball with you at @rocktheparkldn!! So glad the sun finally came out,” she wrote in the caption.

She included a carousel of photos from her set — her outfit gave mad 80s-’90s vibes with the green metallic shorts, a gold chain around them, fishnet stockings, a multicolored top, huge pink diamond-shaped earrings and matching pointy thigh-high boots. She opted for a slick long ponytail with her edges laid.

At times she’d rock a pair of green sunglasses.

Subsequent performances included Ashanti, Ja Rule, T.I. (aka T.I.P) and Ludacris.

Mýa has been a staple in pop culture since releasing her self-titled debut album, “Mýa,” comprising hits like “It’s All About Me” featuring Dru Hill, “My First Night With You,” and “Movin’ On.” She went double platinum with her sophomore album, containing her popular tracks “Case of the Ex,” “Best of Me,” and “Free.”

One of the most influential aspects of the cross-genre entertainer’s career was her collaboration with Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliot, Christina Aguilera and Pink — other influential women in the entertainment industry — for their rendition of Patti LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade” featured in Baz Luhrman’s Moulin Rouge.

She won a Grammy in 2002 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the quartet’s “Lady Marmalade.”

In 2008, Mýa founded her independent record label, Planet 9, after her former label, Motown, accidentally leaked her fourth studio album, “Liberation.” Under her label, the “Best of Me” singer could self-produce, engineer, fund and release her music, precisely what she did.

As Sis2Sis has reported, despite the singer having a successful career, it wasn’t always easy due to the depression she endured at the start.

“When I first started, it was a very rough and rocky time. The definition of success for me was to have my family involved in everything that I did. But that got stripped away from me due to a very ugly divorce between my parents, who are also simultaneously my managers,” she said. “At the time that my parents were getting a divorce, my mom was simultaneously diagnosed with breast cancer. I didn’t know who to turn to and actually to discuss it with because there was nobody. I didn’t want to talk about it with the business representatives. It was very embarrassing at the time. I did a lot of praying. I did a lot of writing. I did a lot of crying.”

Mýa is still blessing her fans with performances at her concerts and music festivals, and we’re here for it — even the “cunty” Instagram performances.