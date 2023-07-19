MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State University football player Carnell Tate, was fatally shot in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood July 16.

The tragic incident happened at around 2 a.m.

Griggs was shot multiple times and ultimately succumbed to her injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital. The late mother’s body was identified by community activist Andrew Holmes, according to WGNTV.

“We can confirm this was Carnell’s mother,” Ohio State University said in a statement. “Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time.”

Griggs’ mother, Angelina Griggs, told ABC7 that her daughter was “a mother, a sister and a wonderful person.” In a separate statement, she added, “On behalf of our entire family, we will not be commenting at this time. There is an active and ongoing investigation into Ashley’s murder, and until that investigation is concluded, we will not be commenting. Thank you.”

Tate’s cousin, Paul Griggs, shared an update on how Tate’s well-being has been since his mother’s untimely, wrongful death. The family member said the athlete is “just trying to take it day by day,” noted NBC Chicago 5

The 41-year-old has been fondly remembered on social media as prayers are sent for Tate and other grieving loved ones. Some of those who shared heartwarming messages were connected to Ohio State University’s Athletics department and other meaningful organizations throughout Tate’s trajectory as a football player.

Three men and one other woman were shot during the early morning shooting. After the drive-by, the surviving victims were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to alert the authorities via cpdtip.com.

