NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett and his wife Jordanna Barrett are mourning the loss of their 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah.

The toddler drowned April 30 in a family swimming pool at the Barrett’s residence in the Beach Park area of South Tampa, according to the city’s local police department.

Officers arrived at the Barretts’ home at around 9:30 a.m., the NFL’s coverage detailed. Arrayah was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The police’s ongoing investigation hasn’t highlighted any suspicious circumstances surrounding how the 2-year-old toddler drowned. Authorities referred to the tragedy as “a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Buccaneers offered their heartfelt condolences to the Barretts over their unimaginable loss.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the team said in part.

Arrayah’s death tragically came after she celebrated her second birthday with a Baby Shark-themed pizza party April 19.

The indoor playground venue of the birthday celebration had trampolines, slides and more for Arrayah and her playmates to enjoy.

The adorable toddler wore a cute white headband with pink and yellow flowers at the top, which framed her precious face. In addition to a matching colored Baby Shark t-shirt with a big “2” on it, the child sported a pink princess tutu with yellow ribbon detailing.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute,” Shaquil penned on Instagram on April 19. “You made our family complete. I love you baby girl 😘😘 #TGBTG #BIG2.”

“My girl, you are so loved! We loved celebrating you yesterday!” the child’s mother added April 20. “Her Baby Shark party was a success! 💕 Happy birthday my big Arrayah girl! I cannot believe you’re 2! Time truly is a thief.”

Arrayah is the couple’s second daughter and youngest child. Shaquil and Jordanna’s three other children are Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8, Bossip reported.

We wish the Barrett family immense healing following the heartbreaking and sudden loss of their beloved little one. See photos of Arrayah’s glowing smile on the day of her birthday festivities below.

