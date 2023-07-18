MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Riley was serving up “That Girl” energy while on vacation!

The 37-year-old actress looked like a glowing goddess while she posed outside and served fierce looks in photos shared July 17. The Single Black Female actress wore a gold minidress that she paired with dangling diamond-shaped earrings and open-toed shoes. Her hair was styled in a classic vacation go-to style — knotless boho box braids.

The actress rightfully gassed up her minidress moment in the caption of her post. “Vacation RILEY ain’t nothin’ to play with 😏. Can you guess my next destination?” she teased.

The singer-actress’s vacation post came several months after she revealed her boyfriend on Instagram.

On Valentine’s Day, the star shared a compilation video of several tender moments between her and her current love. The post accompanied a caption wherein she said her boyfriend is “the best” person she knows.

Riley candidly opened up about her new relationship and why she broke off her engagement to Desean Black, her fiancé of three years, in an XO Necole interview published in May.

“I decided to post him on Valentine’s Day, partially because I was in the dog house. I got in trouble with him,” she lightheartedly said about her new man.

“The breakup was never going to stop me from finding love. Or at least trying,” she reflected on her split with her former fiancé. “I don’t owe anybody a happily ever after. People break up. It happens. When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was terrible, hunny. I had to get the fuck up out of there. You find happiness, and you enjoy it and work through it.”

We love seeing Riley living her best life on vacation and flourishing in her new chapter. Read more about vacation flexes below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Amber Riley Shows Off Her Banging Bikini Body While Vacationing On a Yacht”