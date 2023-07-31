MadameNoire Featured Video

Officials from the Fayetteville Police Department got into a heated standoff with 20-year-old Cameron Hopkins on July 16, after he entered a Wingstop restaurant and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend by gunpoint.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, authorities were called to the Wingstop location on the 700 block of Flynn Street Sunday evening at around 11 p.m. when they received reports of a kidnapping at the restaurant.

“We had several 911 callers who called in and advised that a male subject had come inside the location brandishing a gun and took control of a female employee,” Capt. Chad Myers of the Fayetteville Police Department told the outlet.

The victim, 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones, was an employee of the Wingstop location. Hopkins dragged the young teen out of the restaurant and drove off in a red Chevrolet Camaro with her inside. He led authorities on a wild police chase that eventually ended in front of Lovejoy High School in Clayton County. Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the brazen criminal’s car.

Stalled in the middle of the school’s entrance, Hopkins fired multiple shots at officers from inside his vehicle. He then turned the gun on Jones and fired multiple rounds, killing her instantly.

Hopkins has since been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Court records obtained by 11 Alive revealed that the 20-year-old also faces one charge of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

This isn’t the first time that Cameron Hopkins has tried to kidnap Jones.

In 2022, the Georgia native was let out of jail on bond for attempting to kidnap Jones.

During the incident last year, Hopkins walked up to Jones’ vehicle at a Walmart parking lot with a handgun and dragged the teenager out of her car. He then forced her inside his vehicle before fleeing the scene. While holding Jones hostage, Hopkins called her family to express “his rage over the relationship ending and threatened to shoot (the victim) if the police attempted to pull him over.”

That case is still pending, according to Lovejoy police. Hopkins faces multiple charges for the offense.

