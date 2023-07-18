MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Mama is rocking a new natural hairstyle for the summer. On July 16, the rap star took to Instagram to show off her new sleek updo for fans.

In a short video, the “Lipgloss” hitmaker gave her followers an up close and personal look at her laid and slayed top knot ponytail that she jazzed up with her curly baby hairs. Lil Mama, real name Niatia Jessica Kirkland, completed the fun style with an undercut in the back of her hair.

While chatting about the unique hairstyle, the 33-year-old Harlemite told fans that she wanted to go natural for the summer to stay cool from the grueling heat. “I have like a short curly afro right now, so this was a transitional style to press it out and throw it up. I love it,” the rap star said.

Further along in the video, Lil Mama revealed that her father was also a big fan of her new top knot and undercut combo. The star said that her father almost thought that she had cut the front of her hair due to her “big forehead.” Mama took the funny joke in stride.

Instagram users shared mixed reactions to Lil Mama’s hair in the comments section.

Fans dashed to the comments section to share their thoughts about Lil Mama’s new natural hairstyle. Some Instagram users were feeling the new look. “Marvel at Lil Mama’s timeless beauty. Her calendar girl looks are striking. She continues to give us evidence of her effectiveness and gift-wrapped talents when she is on the set or on the mic,” one user penned.

Another fan of the new hairdo commented, “It’s so cute.”

A third user joked, “Pretty women always have Ford & Chevy foreheads.”

On the other hand, some Lil Mama stans weren’t too thrilled about the rapper’s unique top knot.

“Undercut is fine. But a fade would have worked,” one naysayer wrote.

Another user chimed in, “No, mam what’s goin’ on in the back there THE PONYTAIL TO TIGHT ITS LIFTIN IN THE BACK.”

A third person commented, “Front is cute, but the back is a no for me.”

Well, the internet is always going to have an opinion, but it looks like Lil Mama is loving this hairstyle, and as long as she feels confident, that’s all that matters.

Keep on doing your thing Lil Mama! Check out another look at her new summertime style below. Would you rock an undercut?

