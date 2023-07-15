MadameNoire Featured Video

An Atlanta hair color specialist and her jazzy client had the Gram in stitches over the client’s bomb-finished look.

On July 5, @Colorkween posted a consultation of her 49-year-old client, who looked prim and proper save a peak of a small tattoo on her chest. As the talented stylist assessed her hair for the consult, Colorkween made recommendations for what she thought would match the woman’s desired look and would suit her aesthetically.

The Midtown Atlanta stylist captioned the video, “Welcome to episode 3 of The Consult. Yall, I’ll get crazy with these blondes, and I absolutely love it. This young lady wanted entire transformation, and that’s exactly what we gave her, paired with some texture-match curly links for when she wants to wear her natural curls in the summer heat paired with a nice beige balayage to complement her skin. I don’t know about y’all clients, but my clients go up every time 💓 I think she had a beautiful finish. You guys tell me what you think.”

“Soooo, ashy? We’re going lighter. We don’t mind a brown root,” she expressed as she touched the woman’s wet ear-length mane.

The client agreed.

“We’re doing links– curly links, but we’ll be straightening them today. And the whole shebang. I do think I’m gonna make it a lot brighter around this part here–” Colorkween continued, referencing the front of the 49-year-old woman’s graying hairline. She even opted for 20-inch curly links.

The color specialist went to work, and the result was fantastic. The reserved woman went from church auntie to turn-up queen with one swoop of her luxurious mane. And she was feeling that thang, too. We weren’t ready!

“Cute face and fat ass, I’m killing you hoes,” the client said, sticking her tongue out as Colorkween hyped her up. “What!”

“Bitch…49 still applying pressure!”

Someone in the background screamed, “32.”

“Baby, I tell ‘em the real age ‘cause I want everybody to know that I’m applying pressure! These lil girls still can’t keep up with this shit here,” the diva continued.

Colorkween was in stitches over how brand-new Miss Lady was acting over her stunning, new look.

“Alright, alright, alright… Giiiirl! We outside tonight!”

Colorkween’s comments section went up for the 49-year-old baddie.

“The range of her personality from beginning to end 🤣🥰🤩 I love it,” one follower wrote.

Rapper Trina commented, “WOWWWW 🔥🥰😍 Yasssssssss NEW hair who this 💫🔥 Beautiful.”

Another person wrote, “I’m crying real tears! Nah, that ain’t no alter ego. That is who that lady is at her core. She just needed her hair done 😂. She know she fine and be giving the girls a run for their money!!”

“She went from Pastor Mayor Woodbine to Mercedes 🤣🤌🏾,” someone else penned, referencing P-Valley.

“If I ain’t feeling this when I leave the chair, Ion want it 😂😂🔥🔥”

The hilarious Instagram post has garnered almost 70,000 views and almost 3,000 comments.

Check out a few more of Colorkween’s fly-ass looks.