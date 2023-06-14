MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss had fans on Instagram gagging over her brand-spankin’ new Telfar bag. Even the reality TV star’s 20-year-old daughter Riley Burruss expressed a little envy in the comments section.

On June 13, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to show off her new crimson-red Telfar Circle Bag. “Shout out to Telfar. Yall going to have Riley and Kaela up in here jealous of me because I got a new bag!” the singer and Broadway producer boasted. “I’m special!”

Then, the Xscape artist sent a fair warning to her daughter Riley and stepdaughter Kaela.

“Don’t be trying to steal my bag when you come over to the house,” she said with a big braggy smile.

Burruss was getting ready to go to rehearsal when she received her new gift, and surprisingly, the bright bag perfectly complemented her casual black v-neck and biker shorts. The talented star paired the look with gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back ponytail.

In the comments, fans pined over the multihyphenate’s expensive bag that retails for a whopping $567.

“Oh, you got a new bag and wanted to record and show us poor folks .. ok,” one jealous fan commented.

Another Instagram user joked, “Imma see Riley rocking that in 3…2…1… lol you know she coming for it.”

Then, Riley, who is already taking after her mother’s fashionable flair, penned, “Oh yea, you gon look up, and that’s gon be GONE.”

Telfar wasn’t the only high fashion brand that Kandi Burruss was flexing this week.

On June 11, the Atlanta socialite made a glamorous appearance at the Tony Awards in a custom Sergio Hudson gown. The black and white one-shouldered ensemble complemented the star’s glowing melanin as she shined on the red carpet.

According to Vanity Fair, Burruss DM’d Hudson on a whim, praying that the designer would be able to provide her with a beautiful outfit for the big occasion.

“I decided that I really wanted Sergio Hudson to design my dress…and I really loved what he did with Keke. So, I was like, Okay, you know what? I’m going to call him,” she told the fashion publication. “Well, I didn’t know his number or anything. I actually slid in his DMs. I told my publicist, I told everybody. I was like; I’m going to slide in his DMs, see if that works.”

Burrus was shocked when the revered designer happily agreed to create a custom gown in honor of her Tony nomination. The 47-year-old received a nod for her production work on the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.

“Overall, I wanted him to be the one to really come up with the look of the dress. I always tell people I don’t feel like I’m the fashion girl…. I like to look good, but I can’t say that I’m the girl who knows everything about fashion. So, when I talked to him, I said that I really wanted to lean on him as far as how the dress could look,” Burruss shared.

Well, it looks like Sergio Hudson did his thing because Burruss looked lavish for her Tony debut.

Congrats to Kandi Burruss!

