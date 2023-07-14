MadameNoire Featured Video

Only days after she and Da Brat welcomed their first baby, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris clapped back at wild accusations that they stole their child’s name.

Judy posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories July 9 that shut down any messiness surrounding the name inspiration for her and Brat’s bundle of joy. The little one was welcomed on July 6, and his name is True Legend Harris-Dupart.

The Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder posted a 2020 video of Brat on Dish Nation wherein the rapper said the couple would name their child “Legacy Shante Dupart” if they had a baby girl.

Judy emphasized that although they didn’t have a daughter, Brat picked their child’s name so it would be a “perfect fit.” The entrepreneur said, “No one else’s child [was] in mind.”

“ESPECIALLY [the child of] a person we no longer follow/interact with nor know wtf is going on in their life,” Judy added.

The latter’s response came after a former employee alleged that the couple stole her children’s names, according to AceShowBiz .

Shaynah Solocheck is the mother of three children — Kash Mekhi, True Khristian & Legend Ali.

The woman’s Facebook page describes her as the CEO of iamGlowCosmetics and a digital creator.

On that platform and Instagram, Shaynah harshly blasted the reality star couple for allegedly “wicked ways.” She reiterated her feeling that something sinister caused Judy and Brat to name the child with two first names that her children have.

“I’ve kept [quiet] for years no matter how many paid interviews or blogs wanted me to. But you name your child after my children. Now you are GOING WAYYY TO FAR,” she penned.

“There are so many names in the world my two sons name did not have to be it. I advise you to back off! I don’t do well with demons trying to attack my children! I am ready for WAR ATP! One name I would say: okay so many people have that name but to take both of their names 👀. All negativity will be blocked! My page, my peace, my kids! Don’t mention others on this post!”

