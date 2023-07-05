MadameNoire Featured Video

On July 2, Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, tied the knot with her partner Roxanne Wilshire during a star-studded ceremony attended by family and friends.

Gloria and Roxanne got married at Tribeca Rooftop 360 in New York City, according to AceShowBiz. The couple’s wedding and reception reportedly went on until 1 a.m.

The rapper’s mom rocked a crisp white-on-white suit with black loafers. Her bride was radiant in a floor-length, V-neck white gown with sunning abstract silver detailing in a snapshot TMZ shared.

Beyoncé posted photos of her look on Instagram July 3. The Renaissance performer attended the event in a peachy nude monochromatic outfit. She paired her form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 sheer bodice and matching skirt with a feathery jacket from the luxury brand. Her accessories were a heart-detailed lace handbag and gold sandal heels.

The “Cuff It” singer‘s eldest child, Blue Ivy, wore a light green silky slip dress. The 11-year-old’s billionaire father wore a navy blue suit with a matching tie and a light blue buttoned dress shirt.

Tina Knowles Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts and Corey Gamble all witnessed the celebration of love. Gloria and the attendees released balloons of a rainbow-colored variety into the sky in one of many photos captured amid the special day.

Jay-Z has lovingly supported his mom’s choice to publicly embrace her sexuality after decades of being in the closet while she raised her four children.

The rapper’s now-married mother opened up about being a lesbian at the tail end of his 2017 song “Smile.”

“Living in a shadow — can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? In the shadows, people see you as happy and free, because that’s what you want them to see. Living two lives, happy, but not free. We live in the shadows for fear of somebody hurting your family or the person you love. The world is changing and it’s time to be free…”

Play

In 2018, Gloria accepted the Special Recognition Award at the 29th annual GLAAD Awards.

The celebrated LGBTQIA voice recalled when she came out to Jay-Z and the impact of when she fell in love with Roxanne — whom she’s reportedly dated since 2018. At the award ceremony, she passionately stated, “I am a human being who has a right to love who I love.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Jay Z’s Mom Gloria Carter Focuses On Sending Underserved Youth To College”