Safaree was all the way turned at Spice Official’s Beach Road Trip Weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the July 7 weekend.

The father of two posted a clip from the lit beachfront show on Instagram on July 11. Safaree hit his dancehall flow with a stunning dancer on stage. He posed a question to his female followers regarding the way they liked their sex.

“Question❓Ladies is this something you would want from your man in real life??? Or you just wanna lay down in bed ❓ Note to self– fellas, if you go to a @spiceofficial show, make sure you are in the gym🇯🇲💪🏾💪🏾 [Definitely] 1 of the highlights of @brtweekend.“

Safaree got a full-body workout as he held Spice Official’s dancer as she straddled him. He flipped, lifted and pounded her but shorty held her own against the Jamaican-American entertainer.

Ladies in the comments section added their two cents to the physically-exhausting looking video.

“I’d like to lay down in the bed🙋🏼‍♀️,” Beat Face Honey expressed.

Negra With Tumbao was absolutely not with the shenanigans, writing, “Hell naw. I worked all day. I ain’t trying to fight this nigga😂😂😂”

Spice Official shared that she was gone head on out on opining either way.

“No comment 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another fan wrote, “Damn right blood clottttt straighttttttttttt lol.”

“No wonder Erica couldn’t leave or won’t 🔥🔥,” another fan wrote.

Spice, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Dancehall,” also posted highlights from the Beach Road Trip Weekend on her Instagram.

The “So Mi Like It” artist, known for getting up close and personal with her “besties,” shared her hyping-up fans on stage during her sets. Spice’s infectious energy was contagious. The crowd went wild over the Jamaican artist’s “besties” on stage.

“Swipe to see cause One thing I don’t play about is my besties 💙💙💙 I keep finding different ways to interact and share my stage with you guys. I’m now searching for my #1 Bestie at every show. All you have to do is come up and sing any one of my songs.”

The 40-year-old dancehall artist, born Grace Latoya Hamilton, also shared a video of her finalized look for the Atlantic City show. Donning her signature blue wig and fit, Spice sauntered through her hotel’s hallway serving cakes and face.

She also jokingly apologized to Safaree as the “Waistline Snatched” artist took a beating by her dancers on stage earlier in the performance after the women laid out pillows and sheets, throwing ass all over the Jamaican-American artist.

“PUBLIC APOLOGY TO @safaree, but your ass knew the moment you walked up on my stage what was gonna happen😂😂😂😂Slide to see my dancers with him on the #Sheet @brtweekend Yesterday was a movie 🎥 The Pillow in the head took me outttttt.”

Spice and Safaree’s friendship appears to have gotten stronger since the “Guilty As Charged” artist aired out his ex-wife, Erica Mena, in May.

The 40-year-old mother of two clean-cussed out Mena in Jamaican patois.

“SUCK YOU, MADA ERICA, FAKE AF. Behind my back, then you want to laugh in my face for TV,” Spice captioned her video. “I’m not picking up for Safaree. IDGAF, who he wants to fuck. That ain’t my dick. Bright AF Bout yah come flip over table fi get hype affa mi. Gal, go buy some Canesten and move from deh.”

We hope Safaree has recovered, and ladies sound off in the comments– is this how you get down?