MadameNoire Featured Video

Vanessa Williams says she couldn’t be happier for her daughter, LION BABE singer Jillian Hervey, who welcomed a baby boy in December, with her bandmate Lucas Goodman.

Hervey and Goodman announced the arrival of their bundle of joy in late January — a month following the child’s birth. Although the joyful news was recieved as a surprise to LION BABE’s fans, both listeners and Williams agreed the love and partnership that radiates from the duo’s music can only strengthen them as they embark on parenthood together.

“Congratulations to my dear daughter and new Queen mother @lionbabe and partner/protector @astroraw for announcing to the world the birth of my grandson ☀️ Radiant Child Shine On!” Williams wrote in an Instagram post after the news broke.

“So proud to welcome my beautiful daughter @lionbabe into the wonderful, challenging and most rewarding role in life… motherhood,” the 58-year-old actress added in another post later that day. “I’m always here to support, advise and babysit at any moment ☀️ . And of course, the amazing father @astroraw, who has been by Jillian’s side since the beginning with support, love and endless creativity 🙏🏽 .”

RELATED CONTENT: “11 Photos Of Our Favorite Fierce Mother-Daughter Pairs”

Hervey and Goodman welcomed their baby boy Sunny Rise Goodman on Dec. 28, 2021, after hiding the mother’s pregnancy through nine months of live performances, time spent recording in the studio and shooting music videos.

In a beautiful post the new mother shared on Jan. 28, Hervey said she and Goodman’s son is their “greatest creation yet.”

“And now the three of us are one,” Hervey added. “Our personal journey up until this point has always been private and sacred. We have always chosen for our music and art to tell our story.”

“But, we couldn’t enter this new chapter without sharing our excitement and love for our baby without you, our support and community,” she explained. “We are so honored to guide our sweet ✨ Sunny Rise Goodman✨ through the world and embody these new roles.”

In a recent interview, Hervey shared that becoming a mother has been reminiscent of tour life in some ways.

“Our little one really makes all the lack of sleep (guess they were all right), farts, cries, and disorder worth it,” Hervey said. “In a weird way, being artists, especially independent ones at that, prepared us well for this initial part. It feels like we are on a tour but instead of long nights on stage, tons of travel and little sleep, we are just home, flowing with the newness of it all, and wishing we could clone ourselves to get all that is on our plate done at once. Both force you to just run off the adrenaline of the love you are giving and receiving.”

See behind-the-scenes footage from Hervey’s maternity shoot and check out the recently released music video for LION BABE’s song, “Radiant Child,” off the duo’s Rainbow Child album.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Jillian Hervey Talks Defining A Lane Outside Of Her Mother Vanessa Williams’ Shadow & Her Signature Hair”