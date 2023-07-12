MadameNoire Featured Video

A family’s now-viral Michael Jackson-themed BBQ had its attendees hilariously dressed up to the nines as the iconic King of Pop.

On July 9, TikToker Nay Thomas (@naythomas23) posted a compilation of outfits at the family affair. All generations showed up and showed out in their MJ fits. Some wore costumes while others seemingly pulled from their closets to be on theme.

Regardless, the family function was a sea of Michael Jackson versions from various eras of the icon’s discography and style. Recognizable imitations were from Thriller, Off the Wall and Dangerous. A few of those featured in the clip even shared their reference photo before they revealed their outfit.

Nay — the first MJ imitator in the clip — highlighted that the genius theme was her idea on TikTok.

The post has landed over 89,800 views and scored more than 19,200 likes since it was uploaded.

Nay’s comments were filled with laughing emojis and TikTok users that celebrated her family’s spirited attempt at her fun theme. Following up on the creator’s hashtag “WeAlwaysDoingSomething,” one online user said, “I love this! My people are so creative ✊🏽💙.”

Others demanded an invite to the next family function — Michael Jackson-inspired or not.

“Why the hellllllll can’t I be in your family 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭? Girllll I loveeee me some Michael, I’m so sick watching this.” “Can I be a part of your family 😩 I so love this!” “Can I be a new family member?” “Can I be part of your family? I’ll pay you 😭🙏🏻.”

Several followed the directive Nay left in her caption. It asked that TikTok users share their opinion on who understood the assignment best regarding the BBQ’s dress code .

Based on the responses, the Thriller and Off the Wall costumes were the top fan favorites.

“THE THRILLER ONE 😂😍” “Off the Wall killed it 😭” “Thriller 😍😍😍😍” “The Off the Wall suit my fav‼️” “THE REMEMBER THE TIME ONES 😭😭😭😭😭”

Who do you think nailed their Michael Jackson outfit for the family BBQ? Comment down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaffar Cast As Lead In New Biopic After ‘Worldwide Search'”