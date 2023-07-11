MadameNoire Featured Video

The July 3 burglary of Damson Idris’ Los Angeles home is still under police investigation, according to sources. It’s unclear how many thieves were involved in the burglary — but no one has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the thieves’ damage to Idris’ home cost more than their heist’s worth. The burglars apparently got away with a small safe that held the Snowfall actor’s belongings, valued at around $500. There are no specific details on what exactly was in the safe.

The thieves allegedly smashed a glass door that’ll cost $2,000 to replace.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently reviewing Idris’ home security footage and that of his neighbors.

Idris and Brad Pitt pulled up to the British Grand Prix in matching ‘fits July 9.

The British Grand Prix is one of several international stops within the Formula One (F1) tournament, where some of the world’s premier race car drivers put the pedal to the medal.

Both actors rocked white jumpsuits covered in black detailing and branding. The stars talked with racers and fans at Silverstone Circuit in London. The duo was reportedly there filming their upcoming F1-inspired movie called Apex, according to HighSnobiety.

The film will follow “an aged, retired racer (Pitt) who is brought back to the track for one last go-around to help a novice driver (Idris) achieve success,” according to Collider.

The two actors will play an F1 duo known as APXGP. The film’s set to hit theaters before it’s available for streaming via Apple TV+. Since it’s still filming, there’s no release date just yet.

The project is spearheaded by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

The latter promised that the film will include lots of real filming as opposed to CGI (computer-generated imagery) shots.

“It’s almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people haven’t seen a lot of it. They’re so used to CGI being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative.” “That’s exactly the approach for [the Pitt and Idris film]… to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It’s going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me.”

