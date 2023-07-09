MadameNoire Featured Video

Power star Gianna Paolo is loving the single life, but the actor would gladly take himself off the market if he could date rising hip-hop star Coi Leray, according to his new interview with TMZ.

During a sidewalk chat with the outlet on July 6, the 27-year-old actor said he recently tried to shoot his shoot at the “Players” artist on Instagram. Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston on the Power franchise, DMed the petite femcee a flirty message, but things didn’t go as planned.

“I mean, she left me on read a couple of weeks ago, which is crazy,” the Rhode Island native said. “I just said like, you’re my wife. That’s the opening line always.”

Unfortunately, Paolo’s super forward messaging didn’t strike a love note with Leray. According to the Hollywood star, 26-year-old Leray viewed the message and his entire Instagram story, but she still hasn’t replied back.

Damn that’s cold Leray! Well, girls is players, too you know.

Paolo hopes his famous boss 50 Cent can set him up with the talented rhymer and he’s already got a place in mind for their first date– a swanky seafood restaurant called Crustaceans in Beverly Hills.

“I’ll take her to Crustaceans. I’m ready! Reservations for two. We got the private room. There’s no minimum. Go crazy,” the actor said with a big smile.

Further along in the interview, Paolo threw a couple jabs at BMF star Lil Meech for his most recent Instagram video where he tried to clown him and a few Power cast members.

Paolo said he wasn’t tripping when Lil Meech and several members from the BMF family posted a video of themselves flying high in a private jet allegedly paid for by 50 cent. In the short clip, Lil Meech claimed that he “never saw “ Paolo and his co-star Michael Rainey Jr. traveling in expensive jets like the BMF cast.

“The Power crew is not stepping like this,” the 23-year-old actor gloated as he showed off the fancy aircraft.

Paolo wasn’t bothered by Meech’s little video. In fact, the actor claimed that the petty post was good for Power’s ratings. “He’s a good little kid, and their little show is fun. It’s not our show, but it’s fun. We give them support because every time he’s plugging stuff, he has to bring us up,” the 27-year-old actor told TMZ.

When asked if he thought BMF would be around for long, Paolo said that the show had at least two more seasons left in the can.

“We’re gonna talk about this in three years when their show gets canceled,” he laughed. Now, when it comes to Power, the enthusiastic celeb claimed that the series could very well press on for “six or seven” more seasons. At the rate things are going, we totally believe him, too. The show never ends!

All in all, it seems like Paolo has a lot of love for Meech, and he said he was glad that the 23-year-old celeb was “making a name” for himself outside of his father’s crime legacy. Lil Meech, real name Demetrius Flenory Jr., portrays his father, Demetrius Flenory, on the hit Starz show BMF. Flenory grew notorious in the streets of Detroit as the leader of a $270 million cocaine ring. The infamous crime boss came crashing down in 2007 when he got caught and eventually pleaded guilty to running the massive drug empire.

This is the latest jab to be thrown in the petty rivalry between the two casts. In May, Power star Michael Rainey Jr. had the internet in shambles when he reenacted Lil Meech’s viral arrest video. In case you missed it, watch the hilarious video at the link below.

