A Different World fans got a dose of nostalgia thanks to Cree Summer’s recently posted snapshots with her former co-star and love interest, Darryl M. Bell.
The multitalented actress revealed that she and Darryl serendipitously linked up at a Farmer’s Market. She and her former ’90s sitcom co-star posed closely together and sported smiles during a friendly embrace.
“Farmers Market was full of delightful surprises today 🏴☠️,” Cree penned. “@darrylmbell, always so lovely to see you and Tempest. We love you #ronandfred.”
Fans fawned over the reunited duo in Cree’s comments.
“Awwww, that’s so dope! Ron & Freddie 🤩 And I’m glad to know that Darryl & Tempest are still holding down their own #Blacklove 🖤!”
“Ron and Freddie. It was meant to be. YUP, I SAID IT!! Lol 😆.”
“Ron and Freddie again ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
“Y’all look so good! Even all these years later 😍😍😍 #blackdontcrack.”
“I love y’all like I know y’all in real life ❤️.”
Darryl posted some of the snapshots on his Instagram feed and penned, “This is what happens when you go to the local Farmers Market. You find something cute and sweet! 😘”
In the comments, Cree responded warmly. She said, “I love you, Shorty ❤️.”
The actors’ coincidental Farmers Market moment comes just ahead of the 30th anniversary of A Different World’s end.
The ’90s Black sitcom — about characters attending a fictional HBCU named Hillman — ran from September 24, 1987, to July 9, 1993.
Cree played Winifred “Freddie” Brooks — a hippie-dippy free spirit equally interested in social justice activism. Contrastingly, Darryl was Ron Johnson — a silly yet lovable musician and ROTC recruit.
Throughout the show’s six seasons, the two characters butted heads before they shared a kiss while trapped during a hurricane.
The two characters end up in a romantic yet unexpected love affair despite Ron’s relationship with Freddie’s best friend, Kim. The then-newly-reformed and law degree-seeking Freddie was also in a relationship with the pro-Black character Shazza Zulu.
Peep the beginnings of the characters’ love story below.
