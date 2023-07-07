MadameNoire Featured Video

Mrs. Tina Lawson wants us to take a page out of her unbothered and carefree handbook.

The 69-year-old mother of two let her 3.8 million Instagram followers know she doesn’t have time for her haters because she’s too busy living her best life. On July 5, Lawson posted a video of herself as released her haters’ negativity through dance.

The chicly dressed former hairstylist hopped up on her feet and jammed out to her daughter Beyoncé’s hit song “Break My Soul.” Lawson loudly sang some of the empowering song’s lyrics while she lightheartedly did her rhythmic two-step.

In her caption, the philanthropist expressed gratefulness for every moment of her “happy and healthy” life.

Although the video was recorded months prior, she clearly still felt the good vibes in the clip when she posted it.

“My niece sent this to me this morning!!! She said it inspires her to fend off the haters when they try to get to her….” Lawson shared.

“But I needed to see this old post myself today!! I refuse to let anything break my soul! I will live my life to the fullest! I will continue to treat people the way I want to be treated! I will be as happy and healthy as God intends for me! I will always put God first. I will learn from my mistakes, and I will continue to be an optimist! Above all, I will not let anyone Break My Soul.”

Lawson added a red heart emoji at the end of her lengthy and uplifting caption. She also encouraged Instagram users to embrace the lyrics of the Renaissance anthem with as much joie de vivre as she did.

See the clip of Lawson dancing away the hateration and living her best life below.

