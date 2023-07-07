MadameNoire Featured Video

Alfonso Ribeiro’s 4-year-old daughter Ava is healing up well after her scary scooter accident.

In May, the Fresh Prince actor’s young daughter was rushed to the ER after she fell off of her scooter on the day of her birthday. Thankfully, the little one’s injuries appear to be on the mend now, according to Ribeiro.

“My daughter is doing great. She’s recovering wonderfully. Scary times, scary moments, but she’s doing great,” the actor told People during a recent interview. “She’ll be here this weekend and so she’s doing wonderful. The progress is coming along as we expected. It’s a long, long process. But she’s doing wonderful.”

On May 14, the Dancing With the Stars host took to Instagram to thank the medical team that helped treat his daughter after her painful scooter incident. The father and entertainer shared a picture of little Ava covered in bruises and scratches from the tough fall.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” the actor penned. “Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scarring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery.”

Ribeiro shares his 4-year-old daughter with his wife Angela Unkrich.

The worried mom shared the same photo to her Instagram account after the scary accident, telling fans that she had a “vision” her daughter would suffer an accident on her birthday.

“My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today. I announced to the fam, kids, sitter + friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that ‘we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit,’” Unkrich penned.

“I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words. Sadly, my words were soon forgotten, and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter…the day before her bday.”

The mother of three also thanked Ava’s medical team for their incredible care. “A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scarring on her face and arms. Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year-old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.”



We’re glad to hear Ava is doing well!

