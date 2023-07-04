MadameNoire Featured Video

Janelle Monáe had fans on Black Twitter in shock when she flashed her bare breast at the 2023 Essence Festival on June 30. While performing her 2015 smash “Yoga,” the singer lifted up her bikini top and exposed her right breast as she sang the lyrics “Get off my areola!” from the buzzing tune.

The 37-year-old artist’s perky breast was partially covered by a small flower pasty, but the surprising moment sparked a huge debate online well after the performance.

Twitter reacts to the viral moment.

Twitter critics called out the Kansas native for exposing her boob at the Essence Festival. A few bothered netizens claimed that it was “weird” and unnecessary. Other users were pissed that the “Make Me Feel” artist flashed herself while children were present during the event.

Those in favor of Monáe’s “Free The Nip” moment claimed that haters were being dramatic about the performance. One fan called out naysayers for “policing” the singer’s body. Another stan tweeted that it wasn’t fair for people to judge the singer, who has been making music about her sexual liberation over the last few years.

“Y’all clearly don’t listen to her music. A lot has changed since she first came to us in that tuxedo at the beginning of her career,” the fan added.

Folks should have done a little research before watching Monáe because this isn’t the first time that the star has flashed her boobs in public.

In May, the “Pynk” crooner exposed her bare breasts during an intimate performance with fans. During the show, the nonbinary star lifted up her “Pleasure” crop top, exposed her breasts and shook them for fans as the audience went wild.

She also posted a topless photo in July 2022 while reflecting on her fun trip to Ibiza. “Topless beaches in Ibiza hit different,” the unapologetic R&B artist captioned the photo.

Haters can get mad all they want about Monáe freeing her nipple on stage, but it looks like this free and unbothered side of the star is here to stay.

After releasing her fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure, in June, Monáe told The Sydney Morning Herald that she wanted the project to serve as a “safe place” for Brown and Black people to “experience joy” and “to exist, free from oppression and fear.”

“There was a time when I didn’t feel safe talking about my sexuality… I think anybody who is coming into their, you know, self-discovery, because of the country we live in, the prejudice, the oppression that queer folks have to deal with, where you don’t feel safe,” the Grammy-nominated artist said. “Sometimes you may have conservative parents that you feel will abandon you. For whatever reason, I – like most of us – have had moments where I didn’t feel comfortable.”

Happy to see you’re feeling really comfortable now, Ms. Monáe! What did you think of Janelle Monáe’s Essence Festival performance? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Janelle Monáe Goes Topless And Grabs A Woman’s Bare Ass In New Video For ‘Lipstick Lover’