Janelle Monáe is gearing up to drop her latest album, “The Age of Pleasure,” in June. Ahead of the release, the sultry R&B singer has teased fans with her kinky lead single “Lipstick Lover.”

On May 11, the Kansas City native dropped her NSFW video filled with gorgeous women and a bit of nudity. In the brand new visual, Monáe, 37, attends a hedonistic pool party filled with beautiful women where she explores her wildest fantasies.

At one point in the video, the “Dirty Computer” artist grabs a handful of a woman’s tattooed bare ass. In another scene, Monáe appears topless on camera as she relishes the beauty of a few poolside baddies at the kinky soiree.

According to Pitchfork, the Glass Onion actress directed the video for “Lipstick Lover” alongside director Alan Ferguson.

Twitter reacts to the nudity-filled video.

Fans have been talking up a storm about the sexy visual on social media. On Twitter, users praised the singer for showcasing Black beauty in all its glory. Some users thanked the star for depicting Black queerness in the beautifully filmed visual.

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Monáe shared a few details about the inspiration behind her new song. According to the carefree singer-turned-actress, “Lipstick Lover” is an ode to romance and a good old make-out session.

“That song, ‘Lipstick Lover,’ I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I write this song years ago?’ Because if you know me … Today, I don’t have on any red lipstick, but I’m always in red lipstick,” the star, who came out as queer in 2018, told Lowe.

“And there have been so many instances where I’ve made out with somebody at a party, and it’s dark,” she continued. “Nobody notices it. But when the lights come on, whoever I’ve made out with, lipstick all over their face. And then I’ve also been on the receiving end of a human … who’s so attractive. … Or I’ll get home, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I have lipstick all over my face.’ And I’ve also been the ‘Lipstick Lover’ where … you know exactly who I kissed.

“The Age of Pleasure,” Monáe’s first album in five years, will arrive June 9.

