Nicki Minaj has offered to pay for the college tuition of the 14-year-old Chicago teen that fatally shot a man for viciously punching his mother, Carlishia Hood, earlier this month. On June 27, the “Beam Me Up Scottie” hitmaker took to Instagram to commend the young teenager for “protecting” his mother from 32-year-old Jeremy Brown. This aggressor was filmed yelling and punching Hood minutes before the teen opened fire.

“That 14-year-old boy that backed [that] hammer out when that grown ass man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN is a true hero,” the Queens native wrote.

“If he wants to attend college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid and should be so proud. Also, God knew [before] she knew that she’d be attacked that day and made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD,” she added.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on June 26, first-degree murder charges were dropped against Hood, 35, and her son after Chicago officials received cell phone footage of Brown assaulting the doting mother.

In the short video, Brown could be seen yelling and threatening to punch Hood as they stood in line waiting for food at the Maxwell Street Express restaurant in Chicago on June 18. Things drastically turned when the aggressive patron began wailing on the Jamaican matriarch. Brown punched Hood two times, but as he landed his third hit, Hood’s 14-year-old son shot him in the back. As Brown fled the Maxwell Street Express location, the young teen allegedly shot him again– killing him.

According to NewsOne, Hood is gearing up to file a lawsuit against the City of Chicago for malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It is unclear whether the lawsuit is seeking monetary damages.

Nicki Minaj wasn’t the only person rallying in support of Hood and her son.

Black netizens have been rejoicing for the mother and son duo online, with many offering monetary support for the pair during this difficult time. A few angry Twitter users called out some of the men seen in the video who briskly stepped aside while Hood was being attacked. See some of the reactions below.

