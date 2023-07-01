MadameNoire Featured Video

Lupita Nyong’o is traveling in Mexico, and she’s chowing down on some exotic food during her adventure. On June 27, the Black Panther star took to Instagram to show fans one of the odd delicacies offered in Jalisco, Mexico. Nyong’o had a chance to try chapulines, fried grasshoppers that are toasted on a comal—a smooth and flat griddle—and seasoned to perfection.

On Instagram, the Marvel star filmed herself bravely trying the tasty critters with chips and guacamole. “It’s going to be too crunchy,” Nyong’o said as she stared at her chapulines with skepticism. Then, the 40-year-old scooped up a chunk of the critter filled concoction and chopped down.

“Yeah, that tastes about right,” Nyong’o told fans, with a look of surprise. It’s kind of hard to tell if she actually liked the dish, but hey, kudos to Lupita for trying something new. That’s what traveling is all about.

Fans flocked to the comments section with all sorts of reactions to the star’s video.

A few fans were absolutely repulsed by the dish.

“Nahhhhh man. I was ok until I saw them sprinkle the 🦗🦗,” one person commented.

Another naysayer wrote, “Couldn’t watch you eat that, had to close my eyes.”

On the other hand, a few Instagram users were all for the actress trying the strange delicacy.

“I LOVE grasshoppers!!!! Yum 😋 Y’all don’t understand!” a third user chimed in.

A fourth person recommended for the star to, “Visit Liberia next summer so you can have termites, AKA, bugabugs. So yummy.”

Nah, termites? We’re good.

This isn’t the first time that Nyong’o has dared to try a strange meal.

In July 2020, the actress filmed herself scarfing down a piece of mango sprinkled with tiny ants. The award-winning actress was attending a three-day food tasting event in LA when she dared to try the creepy, crawly treat. “It’s really good!” she said after taking a big bite of the insect adorned treat. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.”

She jokingly captioned the video, “You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie.”

Lupita Nyong’o must have a stomach made of steel because this one would have had us running to the bathroom! Have you tried chapulines or ants for that matter? Tell us about your experience in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Lupita Nyong’o Hits Cultural Appreciation On The Head With Her Stunning Jagua Ink-Adorned Baldie