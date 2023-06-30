MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Baby Leodis is taking after his mother’s fashion sense. On June 28, proud mama Keke Palmer took to Twitter to show off her son Leodis’ adorable outfit. The 4-month-old cutie rocked a plaid pastel-colored work shirt with a pair of light blue bootcut jeans. Palmer elevated the look with a gray pageboy hat and tiny suspenders that had her son looking fly.

In a few photos, the adorable newborn flashed a heartwarming smile as he shined in his fashion-forward attire. “Exactly,” the actress captioned her photo carousel of the cutie patootie.

Fans flooded the Nope star with reactions to the precious post. Some stans commented that the fashionable newborn looked just like his father, Darius Jackson, in the photos. Other users couldn’t get over how “fitting” the outfit was for baby Leo.

One user jokingly tweeted that the sweet baby boy looked just like Jonathan Majors, who has built somewhat of a negative reputation for wearing 1950’s inspired clothing. Another internet comedian joked that the cutie was rocking a “great depression fit.”

Check out a few more reactions below.

Okay, the outfit may look a little old for the baby’s age, but we don’t care! We love this look on little Leo.

Since welcoming baby Leodis in February, Palmer and her boo Jackson have been documenting their new lives as parents.

On June 27, Jackson took to his Instagram account to share a photo from a cute beach day he recently had with his son. In the sweet image, the fitness instructor could be seen holding Leodis as they both lounged in a beach chair. The cutie patootie rocked a pair of sunglasses in the heartwarming photo.

“Shades,” Jackson, 29, captioned the shot. Palmer commented on the sweet photo, writing “I love you both so much!”

Earlier this month, baby Leo teamed up with his superstar momma to create a funny skit about motherhood on Instagram, and we got to say, he’s already following in Palmer’s theatrical footsteps. Watch the cute skit below.

