MadameNoire Featured Video

Cook County prosecutors have dropped the first-degree murder charges against 35-year-old Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son.

On June 26, CBS News Chicago posted the good news on its official Twitter account.

“Prosecutors have dropped all charges against Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown, citing a further review of evidence in the case. Cell phone video shows Brown punching Hood three times before the shooting,” the tweet from the Chicago news publication read.

Carlishia and her brave son voluntarily surrendered to Chicago police on June 21. The pair were then charged with first-degree murder. According to NBC News Chicago, the doting mom, who hails from Jamaica, was at Maxwell Street Express restaurant waiting for food and had a verbal altercation with the unhinged victim. Jeremy, 32. He threatened the woman and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Carlishia’s sister, Darnitrea Wiley, shared the violent footage of Jeremy screaming at her sibling on Facebook. The man’s reaction was so frightening Maxwell Street Express patrons could be seen running from the premises after the 32-year-old man began physically assaulting the doting mother.

The disturbing details of what led to the fight and his subsequent death are heartwrenching. Jeremy said in the video, “Get your food! Say one more thing. I’ma knock you out.”

The victim’s girlfriend reportedly encouraged him, escalating the volatile situation. Carlishia managed to send her 14-year-old son a text message during the verbal altercation, but by the time the brave teen entered the restaurant– Jeremy was already hitting his mother. He punched Carlishia in the head once. In the footage, her son took measured steps, and as the 32-year-old abuser hit her again, the young lion allegedly brandished the gun, shooting the menace before any more harm was done to his mother. He reportedly shot the man in the back.

Jeremy fled the Maxwell Street Express location. The son allegedly shot him one more time– killing him.

Wiley posted about the media’s portrayal of her sister and son, saying, “The media wanted her to be a bad mother, the media wanted him to be a thug, this is my family, this is all I know, I won’t allow the world to strip my nephew and sister of their innocence and life,my sister lived and provided for her kids by any means, the hardest working woman I know y’all, they never needed for anything. .”

Carlishia’s close-knit family was her biggest advocate. We’re glad she’s going home!

*TRIGGER WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE*