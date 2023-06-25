MadameNoire Featured Video

Kulture Kiari Cephus is “moving on up!” Proud momma Cardi B took to Instagram to celebrate her 4-year-old daughter’s graduation from pre-kindergarten on June 22. The Bronx native shared an adorable photo carousel of sweet moments from the big ceremony.

“My baby moving on up🎓I’m an emotional proud mommy,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote. “Give me good grades, and I’ll give you the world, baby.”

Inside the heartwarming slide show, the rapper shared images of Kulture shining bright in her cap and gown. One photo captured the little cutie wearing a sparkly pink dress underneath her graduation regalia as Cardi pulled her in for a hug.

The mother of two also attended the event in style. Cardi opted for a pair of bright neon yellow heels and a tailored gray pantsuit for the occasion. She completed her look with a matching yellow studded purse for a little flair.

In another image, the mother and daughter duo enjoyed an assortment of different sweet treats together, presumably after the ceremony. Cardi also shared a picture of the pre-kindergarten graduate holding up a certificate for having “the best dance moves.”

It looks like talent definitely runs in the family.

Fans went up in the comments section with congratulatory messages for the little youngster.

“Congrats Kulture!!!!” one user wrote.

Another Instagram user penned to Cardi, “You’re such an amazing mother to your kids, and so is Offset, no lie.”

One supporter marveled at how fast Kulture grew up. “How is she so big already? Cardi was just pregnant with her like yesterday. Kids aren’t staying little no more,” the user added.

We’re not crying. You are!

The 30-year-old hip-hop star shares Kulture, and her son Wave, 21 months, with former Migos rapper Offset.

During an interview with Vogue Singapore in July, the “WAP” artist said that even though her children are growing up in the spotlight due to her mega rap career, she and her hubby Offset, try to give their children a humble upbringing.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,’ “she revealed. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.”

The New Yorker added, “Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it.”

Congrats to baby girl Kulture on graduating from pre-kindergarten!

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B And Kids Send A Heartwarming Video To Offset On Father’s Day