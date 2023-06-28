MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Duval thought Summer Walker was the best dressed celebrity at the 2023 BET Awards, and we agree.

The comedian voiced his opinion about the singer’s fashion on Twitter June 25. Duval told his over 976,900 followers that he thought Summer looked the best out of everyone who strutted down the celebratory night’s pink carpet.

Several agreed that the Clear 2: Soft Life EP artist was the best dressed in the post’s replies.

The R&B songstress wore a black beaded Yousef Aljasmi floor-length gown that clung to her curvaceous silhouette.

Summer paired the dramatic Old Hollywood-esque garment with diamond stud earrings, open-toed black shoes and simple glam. Her straight jet-black hair was pulled behind her ears, paired with a slick middle part and wispy bangs. The singer’s makeup had a matte finish with smokey eyeshadow, lashes and a rich berry lip.

Summer hit the BET Awards pink carpet with her man, BMF actor Lil Meech. The star-studded evening was the celebrity lovers’ official debut as a couple.

Meech and Summer were side by side and shared tender PDA moments in many of the photos taken of them. The actor held his lady’s hand throughout the night and often leaned in and kissed her on the cheek.

Summer spilled the tea on her relationship with Meech during her guest appearance on Yung Miami’s podcast, Caresha Please .

After hinting that the actor had a sizable package, the mother of three quoted the 1995 film Waiting To Exhale and said, “Look, ‘He’s a good man, Savannah.'”

The “Finding Peace” singer said she wanted her latest relationship out of the public eye until she and Meech settled into their love bubble.

“I wanted at least like six months before people started to investigate, like damn. I really just wanted to give it some time. You know, it’s fresh. You never know what can happen, but so far, it’s great.”

Coco Jones, Latto and Lola Brooke were some of the other music industry “It” girls that slayed on Sunday night’s pink carpet.

See their looks below via HelloBeautiful.

