MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Kim stunned in all her Queen Bee glory during her headlining set at the Hyde Park Festival in Chicago June 18.

In photos captured by photographer Chepe Jose, the femcee rocked a black crop top and super short Gucci hot pants. She donned the look with a golden chain belt, a Savage X Fenty oversized button-down shirt and unique black pant legs attached to her waist by thin straps.

The “Crush On You” performer sported two different shoes in the lengthy slideshow. The first was seemingly a pair of black pumps with a golden accent on the toe. The other footwear choice was a pair of rubber-trimmed Gucci sneakers covered with the luxury brand’s monogram.

MUA Olivia Song did the makeup on the rapper’s face. Kim’s long and luscious wavy ginger wig was from the vendor Lilbit Collections in Chicago.

Kim received so much love from fellow celebrities in the comments of her post. Big names flooded her upload with emojis that emphasized how bomb the hip-hop icon looked for her performance.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” — Tiffany “New York” Pollard “😍😍😍😍” — Nivea “❤️❤️❤️❤️” — Big Freedia “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” — Bebe Rexha “🔥🖤” — Fabulous

Social media users were more critical of the femcee’s appearance underneath a repost of Kim’s photos shared by @theybf_daily. A few commented on how the musician’s face looked different from when she did before, like in the ’90s. Another commented on how plastic surgeries have altered the performer’s look.

“I see some resemblances of the old — new Lil Kim… 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️.” “Why are women getting these pointy, angular jaw surgeries? Soft faces are so beautiful.” “She actually looks good 🤷🏿‍♀️. Yes, she doesn’t look how she used to. But she looks good.”

Kim rarely speaks about the changes in her appearance, although she has in the past.

In a 2005 interview with Angie Martinez, the ’90s Junior M.A.F.I.A. femcee recalled being in an extremely violent relationship where she was physically abused.

Her ex’s behavior was so brutal that it caused her to need a few nose jobs for facial reconstruction.

Play

Despite the severity of the abuse with that partner, the hip-hop icon said he didn’t put down her self-esteem. However, she spoke on the role of self-esteem regarding her appearance in a 2000 Newsweek interview. Read the revealing excerpt below.

“All my life men have told me I wasn’t pretty enough–even the men I was dating. And I’d be like, ‘Well, why are you with me, then?'” She winces. “It’s always been men putting me down just like my dad. To this day when someone says I’m cute, I can’t see it. I don’t see it no matter what anybody says.” “Guys always cheated on me with women who were European-looking. You know, the long-hair type. Really beautiful women that left me thinking, ‘How I can I compete with that?’ Being a regular black girl wasn’t good enough.” And the implants? “That surgery was the most pain I’ve ever been in in my life,” says Kim. “But people made such a big deal about it. White women get them every day. It was to make me look the way I wanted to look. It’s my body.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Lil Kim’s Stellar Concert During Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ Tour Included A Tribute To The King Of Pop”