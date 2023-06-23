MadameNoire Featured Video

Samya Gill, an eight-month-pregnant model from Maryland, was fatally shot after her car was struck by multiple bullets. Now, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is desperately searching for the men responsible for her tragic death.

The horrific shooting occurred on June 15 in a school zone near the 300 Block of 37th Street, Southeast. According to a press release Gill, 22 and a male companion identified as Travis Foster, were driving in a light blue Nissan Altima when several shooters opened fire on the vehicle.

Crime scene photos obtained by People show that over a dozen bull holes struck the vehicle, breaking through the windshield and the driver’s side window. Gill was rushed to the hospital and underwent an emergency C-section. The stunning, pregnant model succumbed to her injuries. The D.C. Metropolitan Police said that her baby girl Zailey was in critical condition.

Foster, who authorities believe to be the father of the newborn, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are now asking the public to keep an eye out for the assailants, that were caught on street camera surveillance fleeing from the Altima in a white car. Two of the shooters were filmed as they began to open fire on the Altima containing Samya and Foster. Investigators believe that a third assailant, who was inside the white car, helped the shooters to quickly flee the scene.

According to police, one suspect wore a white hoodie, and the other donned a gray ski mask and gloves as they carried out the vicious attack. A Glock .45 was also discovered at the scene of the crime. Authorities strongly believe that the harrowing attack was planned.

Samya Gill’s mother gave an update on baby Zailey.

During an interview on Fox News, Celia Gill, the victim’s mother, revealed that her newborn granddaughter Zailey was “coming along ” and healing from her injuries.

“It was hard seeing her just hooked up to all those machines,” Celia recalled of seeing her baby granddaughter in the hospital during a June 20 appearance on Fox & Friends. “She is so strong.”

Posting to Facebook on June 20, the grieving mother wrote, “This was so hard for me, but I tried my best to push through for myself and my family… Samya would have wanted me to stay strong. She always hated when I cried.”

She continued, “Please continue to spread your love and positivity to my family and I. We appreciate and are so grateful for the kind words of encouragements, prayers, emotional support etc.”

Celia even offered an update on her granddaughter, who is still fighting for her fragile life.

“ “Baby Zailey is doing a little better. The Dr’s has taken the ventilator down a little, which means she’s breathing a little better on her own. Her vitals have [been] steady, and they have removed some tubes that assisted her with feeding and other things. She still has more important testing, and we’re praying and hopeful our strong baby will pass with flying colors!

When asked if she knew the suspects responsible for Samya’s death, the grieving mother said she was still processing the unthinkable travesty and searching for answers. “Samya was loved by everybody. She was just a bubbly person. I can’t imagine who wants to do that to her,” the upset matriarch added.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Samya’s family and Baby Zailey during this difficult time. Consider donating.

D.C. Metropolitan Police has a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of these monsters.

