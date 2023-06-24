MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna has stepped down as the CEO of Savage Fenty X. She also appointed a white woman as her replacement to the chagrin of Black Twitter.

According to the Independent UK, the 35-year-old pregnant mogul made the transition of power on June 23. Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group and leader at other major fashion brands, will start her new position June 26.

Rihanna reportedly fully backs the white woman saying, “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Hillary is equally excited to take the helm of Savage Fenty X.

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family. The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

The “Umbrella” singer promised that the popular lingerie and athleisure brand would have new and exciting changes ahead for customers.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Although Rihanna and Hillary are looking forward to moving forward, Black Twitter users felt that the mogul should have given the CEO post to anyone but a white woman.

The Bajan billionaire decided to relinquish her CEO title as Savage X Fenty expanded from an online retailer to a store with brick-and-mortar locations. The brand has seven retail shops with plans to open more locations.

Black Twitter users may have been on to something when opining about the change of power to a white woman.

For perspective, the 2021 Fortune 500 list had 41-female led organizations. Of those 41 companies, only two had Black female CEOs– Rosalind Brewer of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Thasunda Brown Duckett of TIAA.

Thasunda was expressly clear about the challenges and the triumph of holding the coveted position.

“It does not escape me that I am standing on the shoulders of giants, including the cooks and janitors and others who look like me and were first to enter corporate America,” she expressed to ABC News. “They created the space for me to have this opportunity. My hope is that corporate America realizes that talent is created equally, but opportunity is not, and we all acknowledge that there’s still more work to be done.”

Rihanna will remain with Savage X Fenty as the company’s executive chair. As chairwoman, the 35-year-old singer heads the board of directors. A CEO is the highest-ranking person in a company.