MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are calling out Nicki Minaj for an “insensitive” comment she made about the missing submersible travesty during a recent episode of Queen Radio. On June 20, the New York Native took to the airwaves and offered her thoughts about the group of billionaires that went missing on the OceanGate submersible that was en route to visit the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic.

Unfortunately, the rapper weighed in with a spicy hot take without reading up on the full story.

“No one should be hopping they ass on a submarine talking ’bout they going down to the Titanic,” the mother of one said during Tuesday’s episode of Queen Radio, according to Revolt TV. “I’m keeping all five passengers in my prayers and wishing all the best to search and rescue teams.”

Then the hip-hop star ruffled a few more feathers when she took to Twitter to clarify her remarks. Well, sort of.

“Praying they make it back to their families. This is so scary [and] should not be allowed,” the rap star’s tweet read. “Like wtf? I just assumed they were marine biologists… finding out this was a ‘tourist’ ‘Titanic’ thing? They said: TMZ tour bus make it Under The Sea.”

Yikes!

Nicki deleted the tweet shortly after. But the Grammy nominee baffled people again when she put up a poll asking if she should upload a screenshot of the odd tweet. When she received enough votes, the star posted the cringey tweet, again!

Twitter users went in on the “Starships” hitmaker for being insensitive to those impacted by the incident. A few naysayers threatened to cancel the celeb for poking fun at the tragedy.

Nicki hasn’t spoken out more about the eyebrow-raising tweet.

According to NBC News, the five passengers aboard the OceanGate submersible reportedly paid $250,000 each to visit the historic Titanic shipwreck.

On June 18, the sub set sail containing wealthy British businessman Hamish Harding, OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the voyage, and British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood. The Pakistani entrepreneur’s 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood was also aboard along with French Titanic expert and retired diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Crew members of the Canadian Polar Prince vessel were monitoring the sub for any strange activity. They grew concerned when the sub went missing after one hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

Now, investigations have been desperately searching for the sub, and they must act fast because the watercraft’s breathing air supply likely already ran out. The vessel had around 96 hours of oxygen onboard when the dive began, according to CBS. Authorities said that the vessel’s air supply was due to run out June 22.

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only star to comment on the travesty.

Cardi B also shared her thoughts on the grieving process of Brian Szasz, who’s currently waiting to see if his stepfather Hamlin is alive.

The Bronx femcee lit into Szasz after he revealed that he went to a Blink-182 concert amid the frantic search for his stepdad and the other missing passengers.

“Ay, so one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater, on the submarine shit… One of the billionaires, they stepson is at a concert, right, a Blink-182 concert,” Cardi B said of the OceanGate ordeal in an Instagram video.

“People was like, ‘Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” she continued. “You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. … Isn’t it sad that you, a whole fucking billionaire, and nobody gives a fuck about you. Like, you missing, and motherfuckers is ready to shake dicks at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Szasz caught wind of the rapper’s comment and fired back in a since-deleted tweet, “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering. I went to a Blink-182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you, Cardi, get some class!”

In a follow-up post, he added, “Cardi B, we know all of your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

Szasz also threw shots at the rapper in a video message.

Damn.

Black Twitter has been sounding off about the incident, too. And social media users appear to be a little heartless about the shipwreck. Read a few reactions below.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Gathers Tasha K On Twitter For Talking Smack About The Death Of Takeoff