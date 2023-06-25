MadameNoire Featured Video

Jessica White spilled some scolding hot tea about her relationship with Nick Cannon this week. During an interview with Page Six, the 39-year-old model claimed she was in an “emotionally abusive” relationship with the famous TV host throughout their eight-year romance.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” White revealed. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

The former Maybelline muse has been through her fair share of ups and downs with the Wild ‘N Out creator. In 2020, the New York native suffered a miscarriage after she became pregnant by the 42-year-old actor.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in 2021, Victoria’s Secret runway model recalled the pain and frustration after discovering Cannon was expecting his first child with Brittney Bell.

Play

“[Brittany Bell] was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out because he told me that he told her,” White revealed during the interview. “I was living at his house, and she knew that as well.”

The Love & Hip Hop star continued, “I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro. So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away. We tried to work things out.”

Now, White is ready to move past the heartbreak spawned by her relationship with the California native, and she says she’s never “going back.”

“I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s–t. I am done,” the muse told Page Six.

The fashion influencer is also looking for “the right man,” and she wants to give pregnancy another try after her painful miscarriage “I am putting myself out there. Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed… nobody ever really is,” the beautiful star confessed. “I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it.”

White, who recently joined the cast of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, shocked fans on Instagram earlier this month when she posted a very honest open letter to Cannon. The lengthy note hinted that the entrepreneur was “upset” about the news of her joining the famous franchise.

“Tried to reach out to you, but here’s my book, @nickcannon. I know you’re upset about the show, but after eight years, I can’t stand when things catch you off guard, and I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man, even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements,” White penned to the father of 12.

She added, “Lol, I have loved, and I gave eight ride-or-die years to you with my head high and heart praying you’d see me the way I deserved. I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did, but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything. I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

White confessed to Page Six that she later regretted posting the candid open letter. “I should have saved it for the f–king book and got paid for it,” the muse said.

Damn, Nick Cannon really did a number on Jessica White. Read the full letter below.

