Jordyn Woods and her boo Karl-Anthony Towns have been having a ball all over Paris for the city’s annual fashion week event. And the adorable duo is doing things big in style, too.

On June 21, Woods, 25, and her baller boo took to Instagram to share a few highlights from their glitzy vacation in Paris. In one photo shared on Woods’ profile, the influencer and the 27-year-old athlete could be seen snuggled up against one another as they posed for the camera in fashionable outfits.

Woods shined in a gleaming white Hanifa ruched gown that featured a dramatic slit. The young entrepreneur’s thick thighs were on full display in the beautiful ensemble.

Towns complemented his lady’s look with a pair of dark brown khaki pants and a matching jacket. The Minnesota Timberwolves player added a touch of color to his ensemble with a bright orange shoulder bag that he paired with orange and cream Nikes.

Jordyn also shared a solo pic of her show-stopping Hanifa gown.

Fans and followers lit up the comments section in awe of the young fashionista’s stunning look.

“Looking like a breath of fresh air!” gushed one user.

Another Instagram stan wrote, “INTERNET BROKEN.”

A third user commented, “Just stunning!! Every time.”

Yes! These two ate fashion week all the way up with these looks.

Before sharing her hot photo with Towns, Woods shut down Instagram again with another outfit.

The former reality TV star also rocked a tri-colored bodycon dress from her own clothing line Woods By Jordan, while out and about in Paris. The model wore her silky auburn tresses down and tied the look together with a red purse, studded earrings and a few light accessories.

According to The Daily Mail, Jordyn and Towns were spotted rubbing elbows with fashionable stars at the Dior Paris Fashion Week dinner on June 16. The adorable pair also attended the Dior Fashion Show.

The couple that slays together; stays together. We love to see it!

