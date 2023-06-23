MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned up on the night of Louis Vuitton’s SS24 Menswear fashion show in Paris on June 20.

The power couple looked wealthy AF in snapshots grabbed from the star-studded night. Beyoncé wore a futuristic look that consisted of a cropped jacket made of stunning golden tassels. When viewed from the front, the top had extremely oversized grey lapels with a silver lining underneath. In one photo, the mommy of three rocked the look as a dramatic hooded piece that served “Alien Superstar” realness.

The Renaissance performer paired the top with a matching skirt, heels and a Louis Vuitton purse. Her soft makeup included pink tones on her eyelids and lips.

Jay-Z rocked a chic but more understated look. The billionaire donned a black suit jacket with a white T-shirt and slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with a black beanie, sunglasses, white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton leather jacket.

One snapshot from the fashion-focused night showed Beyoncé as she poured a glass of Armand de Brignac Rosé Champagne.

Kelly Rowland posted up with the couple in an oversized grey blazer and baggy Louis Vuitton jeans with a matching colored print of the brand’s monogram.

All three celebrities attended Pharrell Williams’ debut show as the creative director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton. At the afterparty, Jay-Z and Pharrell hit the stage for a performance of their bangers “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Frontin,'” according to Hot New Hip Hop. The billionaire music mogul also reportedly rapped his verses from “Niggas In Paris,” “PSA” and MC Panjabi’s “Beware (Remix).”

Other attendees at Pharrell’s debut show were Zendaya, Law Roach, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jaden Smith and more.



