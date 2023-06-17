MadameNoire Featured Video

Meagan Good served body-ody-ody on the cover of Compulsive Magazine‘s “Good Life” issue.

The Harlem actress looked as beautiful as ever in behind-the-scenes footage from photo shoots for the magazine’s latest cover. Good’s slim-thick body looked perfect in every single one of her ensembles.

The starlet looked particularly chic in a sheer, skin-tight brown dress and white, flowy two-piece set she rocked for the Compulsive Magazine shoot.

The naturally stunning beauty appropriately posted the clips on her Instagram feed June 15 set to the song “Blessings” by Theresa Phondo, Sal Ly and Noël Mio.

Big names that showed love in the comments of actress’ post were Kenya Moore, La La Anthony, Syleena Johnson, Lexi Underwood, Sevyn Streeter and Lauren Speed. Other Instagram users fawned over the 41-year-old’s timeless beauty and fit body.

“My sis face card NEVER declines 🤷🏽‍♂️” “Yasss; thanks for showing us there’s life after a long-term relationship/marriage ends. 😍” “Changing ya name to Megan Great. Good don’t do you enough justice 😜” “Meagan Good been fine my whole life 😩” “The Goods are Gooding 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Several Instagram users couldn’t help but crack jokes about how Pastor DeVon Franklin, Good’s ex, was missing out on her fine AF physique.

“The pastor gone cry again tonight my lawd 🔥🔥🔥🔥” “Preacher man was tweekin! How tf did he let this slip away 🤦🏽‍♂️…. Imagine fumbling this smh” “That man’s is crying every night idc what he say 😭😭😭”

In a recent interview, Franklin shared that he still has love in his heart for his former wife.

While speaking on The Breakfast Club June 8, the Live Free author admitted that he cried over his and Good’s split while he processed their divorce. He also shared that he sometimes felt angry — but it was a part of his healing process.

The pastor shared that he often caught up with Good over the phone. He also expressed happiness for his ex, who’s rumored to be in a new romantic relationship with actor Jonathan Majors.

