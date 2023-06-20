MadameNoire Featured Video

The good netizens of Twitter rallied together to help Q-Tip find a high school crush he went to a Prince concert with back in the day. The cute moment happened on June 16, when the rapper and producer took to Twitter asking fans to help search for his old friend “Pamela Sweat.”

“There was a girl I went to HS with. PAMELA SWEAT We went to the PRINCE concert in 9th grade @MSG,” the “Vivrant Thing” hitmaker wrote. “Pam, if you’re out there, I’d love to know u r well. I think of u often.”

Twitter users sprung into action and shared the hip-hop star’s message within seconds. Surprisingly, one fan replied to Q-Tip with a throwback photo of Pamela. “This the jawn?” the user asked.

“Yesssss!” the Harlem native replied, confirming that it was indeed Pam in the image. A few minutes later, Q-Tip replied to another user who came across what they believed to be a more recent photo of his old high school friend.

Social media sleuths quickly discovered that it wasn’t the right woman. One Twitter-goer named Bri was able to retrieve photos of “the real Pam” from her Facebook account. The same high school throwback image could be seen on the woman’s profile.

Well, turns out it really was the rapper’s old high school pal. On Instagram, Pamela confirmed that it was her in the viral image. In a follow-up post, she told fans that she did “reach out” to Q-Tip and was waiting for a response back.

Fans jumped into the comments section and rejoiced over the former friends reconnecting.

“Awesomeeeee!!” wrote one user.

Another person commented, “Still beautiful! So excited for you guys to reconnect.”

A third happy fan joked, “I’m just here for the wedding plans.”

This is just downright adorable! We hope they keep in contact.

