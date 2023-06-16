In this episode of Listen to Black Men, “Fatherhood,” Mouse Jones, Papoose, Dave East, Jeremie Rivers and Tyler Chronicles talk all things fatherhood, including child-rearing struggles and their respective childhoods.

Jones puts the spotlight on Papoose, who has become a role model for fathers in the Black community. The media personality asks the rapper how he looks at parenting. The freestyler says, “You gotta be consistent with it…there’s a lot of different challenges.” He explains that with each age comes a new obstacle.

The Listen To Black Men crew also talks about the importance of children seeing their parents be happy and in love. Rivers, whose folks have been married for 47 years, says, “My parents…how they treated each other…I got to witness up and downs…but more important, I witnessed them overcome.”

Teaching their children to respect their future partners is critical, too, says Jones, who states he tries to say only good things about his children’s mother in front of them.

Chronicles grew up with a single mother, which the comedian says might be the reason he’s never put much thought into a full family structure or fatherhood. He’s just been focused on getting his money, says the funny man.

As a whole, the men agree it’s good for kids to see their parents in a solid marriage. “Romantic and healthy…I would say healthy first,” states Papoose.

“More than anything, just the peace…trying to show a certain level of peace to the kids” is what East values.

LTBM cast Thecast shows deep respect for Papoose, who, as Jones says, is “so loud and proud of being the head of his house.”

The “Heat 7” rapper expresses that he had to face a lot of loss to learn what matters most in life.

“I just want to be 100 with one person and raise my family a certain way. Life is not a game. You always wanna treat your lady how you want a man to treat your daughter.”