MadameNoire Featured Video

Alright, Disney Fans, don’t come hating on Keke Palmer. During a special Disney Channel-themed episode of her latest podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, the new mother revealed that she wasn’t a big fan of High School Musical when it debuted in 2006.

The beloved franchise, starring Zack Efren and Vanessa Hudgens, stole the hearts of kids and teens around the world, but the feeling didn’t quite resonate with Palmer.

“For me, it was High School Musical,” the former Disney star confessed to her guests Aly and AJ. “Yuck! And no offense because I have so many friends from that cast.”

When it comes to musicals, Palmer can appreciate the element of surprise. The Chicago native said that she wasn’t into watching musicals where the characters burst into song mid-conversation.

“I didn’t like how stuff was always like that [in HSM]. I’m very weird with musicals. It’s so strange. It has to hit me at the right time and the right vibe,” she clarified. Then, the Big Boss artist poured more salt into the wounds of High School Musical fans when she claimed that the film was “nothing but Grease.” But the Nope actress admitted that there were a few songs from the film that she still loves hearing today.

The multi-hyphenate began to recite the lyrics to “Break Free,” a hit song from the first High School Musical film sung by Drew Seeley.

“‘Cause that was the gag! For years, people thought it was Zac Efron singing on that first High School Musical. They done edited in him a voice. A blue-eyed brother with some soul, honey! Drew Seeley was eating those songs up!” the mother of one revealed.

After reflecting on Seely’s killer vocals, Palmer changed her tune about the popular Disney film. “Maybe I did like High School Musical,” she laughed.

Fans and celebrities stormed into the star’s comments sections with all sorts of reactions to her shocking admission.

One user thought it was “crazy” that the celeb didn’t enjoy the popular franchise.

Another fan seemed shocked to learn that it wasn’t really Zac Efron singing in the adored film. “They had Drew Seeley behind the curtain SANGING for yearssss,” the user added.

JT, one half of the City Girls,” confessed, “Same, I hated High School Musical but it seemed popular idk.”

High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens took the actress’s remarks about the film in stride. “Lol, I love u,” the star wrote.

Palmer may not be a fan of musicals, but over the last few weeks, the actress and singer has shown that she loves sporting a mean outfit and a beat face.

On June 15, the Human Resources cast member took to Instagram with a photo carousel of the body-hugging dress she wore to The Blackening premiere.

“Yesterday at the @blackening premiere and Q&A! Serving you a @maisonalaia look with an @aaliyah ode,” the True VIP alum gushed in the caption. Palmer paired the mini bodycon dresses with satin pumps and a fresh manicure.

She also recently attended the Fragrance Foundation Awards, and that ensemble gave body for days.

We love to see it!

RELATED CONTENT: Keke Palmer Steps Into Her ‘New Era’ Wearing A Curve-Hugging Alex Perry Bodycon Dress