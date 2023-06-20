MadameNoire Featured Video

Growing up, I used to always hear about the infamous Sinbad Summer Music Festival in Aruba, Soul Beach Music Fest. My parents’ friends used to go, and it was the talk of the summer for that age range.

Festival-goers range from 35-55, which most skewing toward the latter. After denying taking the journey for the past couple of years, I realized I am now in the demographic to attend the Soul Beach Music Festival. Fine men and great music, I’ll take it.

Annually and over Memorial Day weekend, the festival brings out the top R&B acts, including New Edition, Mary. J Blige, H.E.R. and more. When I saw this year’s lineup included Anthony Hamilton and Jill Scott, it was a no-brainer that I’d attend.

THE FESTIVAL

The festival was from May 24-29, but I arrived that Friday to hit the main events- the comedy show and two nights of music. If you get there earlier in the week, there are enough events to keep you entertained and meet a boo or two. The festival week consists of pool parties and beachside events. It also included some of my favorite DJs; Frank Ski, DJ Trauma, and DJ E-Clazz.

The day I arrived, I hit the ground running. Comedian/actor Chase Anthony hosted the first main event, which was the comedy concert. Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish were the headliners. Tiffany, in her beautiful PatBo suit, had me cracking up while dropping jokes here and there about her ex-boo rapper Common. Deon’s opener Ocean Glapion is next! He had the whole audience doing belly laughs. Finally, Deon Cole closed out while trying out new jokes on us, which were always a hit. I absolutely love his sense of humor.

Over the next couple of nights were the musicians. The concerts are all outdoor so you’re getting that nice beach breeze while enjoying the music and the host, Chris Spencer. Saturday night, I was super hype to see North Carolina’s finest, Anthony Hamilton. Watra performed earlier in the evening while The Roots closed on that night. It was my first time seeing the band. I was truly impressed with their stage presence, and even if I didn’t know the song, it kept me dancing.

Sunday, I was ready to see Jill Scott. I have seen her many times, but not on a Caribbean island. NBO opened up, while Lucky Daye gave a short performance. Jill Scott graced us on stage with a beautiful, flowy kaftan appropriate for the weather. I sang my heart out in front of the entire show. Apparently, I was on the big screen most of the night.

ARUBA

I headed to the sunny island of Aruba, which happens to be my favorite Caribbean Island. Delta Airlines has a non-stop from Atlanta, and the beaches are unmatched. The island nation has the bluest, calm waters I have ever been in. That says a lot because I am a beach snob. In addition to the beaches, the island has a lot to offer, including casinos, international cuisine and entertainment. I was excited to get to my favorite restaurant, Gianni’s Ristorante Italiano, to get their infamous Italian Spaghetti al Formaggio Parmigiano. They toss your spaghetti in a parmesan wheel for an exquisite tableside experience.

Oh, and the people of Aruba are freakin’ gorgeous. I’ve never seen so many fine cops. The men and women are equally beautiful with bronze skin and very kind. The county’s motto, “One Happy Island,” is truly fitting. Arubans keep a smile on their face. Another reason the Caribbean nation is an easy pick for a tourist, everyone I encountered on the island speaks English. They also speak their native languages, Spanish and Papiamento, which is a Portuguese-based Creole.

Aruba is a small island that is only 21 miles long and 6 miles wide. The great thing about this destination for this event is all of the concerts and events are within a 15-minute ride from most hotels. Taxis are readily available, and the prices are good. I usually rent a car when I go to the island, but this time I just used taxis.

BAECATION HUNTING

The men and women were outside on the prowl. One thing I heard several times over the weekend was that the women visiting were super confident, wearing thongs on the beach and letting it all hangout. I, personally, am tired of seeing the “perfect” bodies on South Beach, so it’s refreshing to see real thickness out on the beach. Just grown-ass people enjoying themselves.

One of the highlights for me over the weekend was that the men were outside! In Atlanta, I always complain about men not approaching women, but the men were on the prowl at the festival. They had absolutely no problem coming up and shooting their shot. You just never know if their intention is “I’m here for a good time, not a long time,” during holiday weekends. I am looking for a serious boo, so I had to use discernment.

Do not, I repeat, do not skip the parties! This week brought people from all over to enjoy a weekend of flirting, good music, dancing, and maybe even having a weekend fling. The day parties at the beach and the after-parties were a great place to mix and mingle and try to get to know a potential future bae. I may have met a man or two. 😉

WILL I GO BACK?

Monday, I headed home, but they have Memorial Day events if you can stay around a little longer. What I once thought was an Auntie-Fest, is now on my top list of music festivals. As a 38-year-old stunna, I did feel like I was on the younger side compared to the crowd, but I had a blast. As an old-school music head, I truly love that they book the consistent R&B acts but also will have a newer Soul artist on the lineup like an Ari Lennox. The men– Whew, chile! I will absolutely be back, and I am bringing a crew with me! Until next year…