Tragedy has struck a Jackson, Mississippi family who lost their pregnant 21-year-old loved one, Ayairia Anderson and her unborn child due to senseless gun violence.

Anderson was eight months pregnant with her first child when bullets were fired after a night out with her friends at Soops, a local restaurant and bar. The expectant mother’s outing turned fatal around 1 a.m. on June 11 as she tried to get home safely. She was in her black Nissan Altima and approached Interstate 220 when she was shot in the head and leg on Industrial Park Drive, according to WJTV.

More information about the harrowing night detailed that Anderson and her friends reportedly rushed to leave Soops after a fight broke out.

The late mother’s friends claimed she was caught in the crossfire and drove her car into an overpass, detailed WLBT. The friends said they tried to keep Anderson alive as they heartbreakingly and anxiously waited for paramedics to arrive.

Family members have emotionally grieved Anderson’s death and the impending motherhood she never experienced.

“With every breath in my body that God gives me, I will not let her case go cold,” Anitra Earl, Anderson’s mother, told WLOX. “She didn’t even get to experience motherhood. They stole that from her.”

Anderson’s aunt, Katrina Eggleston, claimed that medical professionals at The University of Mississippi Medical Center took two hours to update her about the 21-year-old’s status. She shared that the doctors took Anderson to the ICU and did an emergency C-section amid their failed attempts to save the mother and child. Anderson reportedly named her unborn son Jadari Jakai Davis.

“This hurt us. Two people did not live because [of] senseless gun violence. It doesn’t make sense. The shooting needs to stop,” implored the 21-year-old’s mother. The bullet is gonna land somewhere. When it comes out that gun, it’s traveling.”

The police are investigating the murders of the Jackson-based mother and unborn child as a double homicide. The killer or killers of the mother-son duo remain at large.

Those with any information about the tragic shooting should contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

