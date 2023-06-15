MadameNoire Featured Video

Controversial chef Darius “Cooks” Williams is being messy online… again.

On June 13, the Atlanta-based culinary entrepreneur sparked a considerable debate on Instagram after outing a man he claimed he had a sexual encounter with.

Outing is disclosing an LGBTQ person’s sexual orientation or gender identity without the person’s consent.

Cooks, who came out in 2015, posted a photo carousel that contained an image of the unidentified man kissing his alleged girlfriend. The petty cook also included a screenshot of an alleged text message that seemingly confirmed his freaky link-up with the unnamed man.

“Y’all be careful. It’s wild out there,” Williams told fans in the caption. “I was casually scrolling, and the guy that was riding me the other week is now on a baecation!

“I need to write a book,” the YouTube star added.

Instagram users call out Darius Williams for outing the man.

In the comments section, a few Instagram users took issue with the former restaurateur outing the Black man seen in his photo carousel. One user argued that the controversial chef’s post could lead to “dangerous” implications for the young man if people close to him were unaware of his sexual identity.

“The LGBTQ community prides itself (pun intended) on not maliciously OUTING someone,” the upset Instagrammer added. “Letting the young lady know that you were intimate with her man privately would have sufficed. You’re playing a dangerous game here.”

Another curious follower wondered why Williams would put the guy “on blast” if they weren’t in a serious relationship. Several puzzled netizens offered a different perspective about the former food blogger’s messy Instagram post. Some people pointed out that the woman may have already known that she was dating a bisexual man.

“Some women don’t mind,” a third person commented, “Could it be that you feel ‘played’ since you only got rode and not flew out? Sis- calm down.”

A fourth user speculated whether Williams was “butt hurt” over seeing the young man happily vacationing with his lady online. “This is a clear case of it was a booty call, especially at 1 am, and now he’s with his main lady!” the user penned. “One got rode out. One got flewed out. He made his choice. The catch is if he was with another man..would you have made the post?”

Williams did not offer more details about his alleged sexual encounter with the man in his photo. It’s unclear how long they were seeing each other and what led to the chef publicly shaming the young man.

As a member of the LGBTQ community, many people wondered why Chef Cooks would go to such great lengths to chastise the unknown man over his sexual identity. Whether outing a closeted person deliberately or unintentionally violates someone’s privacy. And it could adversely affect an individual’s physical, mental and financial well-being.

We have no clue what happened here, but there are levels to this messiness, and Mr. Cooks is giving top-tier fuckery.

In 2022, the self-trained chef was at the center of controversy when the Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a warning about alleged shady business practices.

The BBB gave the chef an “F” rating due to unanswered complaints from customers who had purchased products from his business DariusCooks, LLC. Over 70 customers claimed they had purchased merchandise or event tickets from the food guru that they had never received and were never refunded.

