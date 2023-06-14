MadameNoire Featured Video

Authorities in Mesquite, Texas, have arrested five suspects involved with the assault of two 7-Eleven employees. According to the New York Post, the vicious attack occurred on June 3 after workers refused to sell a cigar to a minor.

Mesquite officials arrested two adults and three minor suspects that were reportedly caught on camera punching and attacking employees at the 7-Eleven on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard. Investigators identified the two adult assailants as 19-year-old Ahliyah Turner of Garland, Texas, and Kiara Beale, a 21-year-old woman from Dallas.

Turner was charged with warrants from another agency, while Beale was charged with assault causing bodily injury. All three minor perpetrators were charged with two counts of assault, criminal mischief and theft. Their names have not been disclosed due to age.

The suspects were filmed punching and throwing store items at one of the clerks.

The brutal June 3 attack was recorded on video by a bystander after one of the 7-Eleven employees refused to sell a cigar to an underage girl. According to Fox 4 News, the unidentified suspect hyped up at least eight of her friends to jump the store clerks.

Play

The chaotic video captured suspects hurling store items at one of the clerks. At one point, a mob member allegedly jumped over the counter and attacked the defenseless employee as other people from the violent crew continued to throw items at the clerk.

Police said that when the second 7-Eleven employee tried to intervene, that person was also assaulted by the angry group.

Both employees, who looked fairly young, suffered minor facial injuries and “busted lips.”

As the summer begins, representatives from the Mesquite Police Department are urging parents to keep a watchful eye on their children.

“Know what they’re up to because it’s hard for me to believe that any of these kids on their own would have done something like this. But you start hanging around the wrong crowd. You start doing things that you wouldn’t normally do. And next thing you know, you have a criminal history that’s always around the rest of your life,” the official added.

RELATED CONTENT: Black-Owned 7-Eleven Sees Best Sales Thanks To Selling Black-Owned Wine Brand