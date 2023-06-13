MadameNoire Featured Video

Anita Baker has reached her limit with the alleged online bullying Babyface’s fans have subjected her to in recent weeks. The 65-year-old Detroiter has been dragging online trolls on social media.

In some of her latest posts about the drama — published on Twitter June 12 — the soulful songstress came after Babyface and blogs run by “Massa.” The “Sweet Love” singer accused the male R&B musician’s fanbase of harassment and gaslighting her and her fans. She also seemingly called the male singer, born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, a “crazy narcissist.”

In her slew of June 12 tweets, Anita emphasized that she continuously tweeted about the artists’ drama because she wanted the online vitriol toward her to stop. The female songstress noted that her tweets were more about her “boundaries” being known so she’s safe from harassment. She expressed that she found it disrespectful to call the entertainers’ issues a “beef.”

“This isn’t a P.R. Thing for Me… This is about Boundaries. And, Not, SHRINKing, when Strange Men line up & threaten to hurt you. *Minimizing, The Threat*, by calling it, *A Beef*”

The drama stems from Babyface not performing his opening set during the Newark, New Jersey, date of Anita’s The Songstress tour May 10 at the Prudential Center .

The “Whip Appeal” singer apologized to concert attendees and said his performance was cut to preserve Anita’s time on stage, as MADAMENOIRE previously reported.

Both entertainers explained that Live Nation’s technical difficulties at the Prudential Center caused Babyface’s on-stage absence.

Anita has lit up her Twitter account with passionate commentary that’s condemned Babyface and his fanbase for their abysmal behavior toward her, a 65-year-old woman, since the male crooner’s statement.

In a June 9 tweet, the legendary female singer asked why “a friend” wouldn’t defend another friend if they had the opportunity against online trolls.

“When A friend is being attacked by Your friends?… because of Misinformation/fake news And, You have an Opportunity to Say Something/Correct it? … It’s A Nice thing. … It’s the Right thing to do. Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters.”

The Songstress tour headliner repeatedly stated that Babyface was her opener, not the concert’s main event. The “Whip Appeal” crooner’s trolls apparently didn’t get the memo.

In addition to her strong online self-defense, Anita has proven herself a masterful Twitter fingers-typing troll toward her haters. See more of her tweets about the Babyface drama below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests”