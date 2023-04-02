MadameNoire Featured Video

On March 30, Marlon Wayans bravely pushed through his last comedy set after learning that his father, Howell Wayans, had passed away.

TMZ reported that the 50-year-old actor and comedian was performing at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, California. Marlon learned that the patriarch had died before he headed back to the stage to begin his second set– following a delay. The brilliant comedian even managed to work his father’s death into his routine while talking about his mother’s passing. His father was a conscientious disciplinarian and devout Jehovah’s Witness who raised Kim, Shawn, Keenan, Damon, Dwayne, Marlon, Devonne, Nadia, Elvira and Diedre in New York City with his late wife, Elvira.

Toward the end of his final show at Flappers, Marlon told the audience that Howell had died three hours prior. The emotional admission also left him and some of the crowd in tears. He received a rousing standing ovation.

On April 1, the youngest member of the Wayans clan took to Instagram to share the tragic news. He shared a beautiful photo of his dad planting a kiss on his face. Marlon’s smile beamed in the image. The 50-year-old actor penned a touching tribute to the patriarch that explained Howell’s definition of a man.

Marlon also divulged that his father’s words were a defining moment in his life.

The 86-year-old “legend” and father of 10 told him that a boy growing into adulthood didn’t automatically equate to being a man because “a man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.”

“Thank you, Pop, for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you, I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by [the] bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me,” he continued. “Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven, I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make…”

He posted another image of his daddy enjoying a glass of wine.

“My man, 50 grand. Every time I sip a good wine, I’ll think of you.”

Fans on social media immediately expressed their condolences to the comedian.

Marlon Wayans was really good at Flappers last night. I love the stride he’s hitting now with his comedy. The jokes are definitely there but the stories and emotions are raw as hell. The show ended on a somber note as he announced the passing of his father. — ©️ Mr. Marin (@MrMarinKnows) April 1, 2023

@MarlonWayans is proof positive of the fortitude of Black people. Baby pushed through an entire set, working while having to process just losing his Daddy. I lost my Daddy in 2017, and I was useless. My prayers go out to you and your family, beloved! 😥🙏 I am wishing… pic.twitter.com/N5qUWjojkF — @KekaAraújo (@KekaAraujo313) April 2, 2023

@MarlonWayans Sorry about your father. I declare Psalm the 34th chapter the 18 verse in your family’s life. — 3238105739 (@Frederickfilms) April 3, 2023

@MarlonWayans God loves you ! And You father was proud I am sure! You are a genius and I knew from the jump from my ugly bootleg video of the Wayans Bro back in the day. Be bless 💛 my condolences. 👊🏾 — KAYCEE (@KayceeThePrettY) April 3, 2023

Sending my sincerest & heartfelt condolences to @MarlonWayans @shawn_wayans @kimwayans and the rest of their Family on the loss of their Father. May God keep, cover, & comfort each of you during this time of bereavemsnt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ljlba4hmpi — ❤Poetic_Pleasures❤ (@NOLA_GIRL_247) April 2, 2023

A day after the patriarch’s passing, Marlon revealed that he had lost his close friend Marikit “Kitchie” Larico, 47. She was boxing great Floyd Mayweather’s personal assistant. Kitchie died suddenly on March 31 after getting sick in Dubai. The cause of her death hasn’t been determined.

“My friend… the most loyal loving soul. One of the best souls I’ve met in this journey. You loved every more than you even loved yourself. I’m hurting. Shit don’t seem real. God got you,” he penned.

“And I know you got me. Thank you for your love, your smiles, your energy, your positivity and your loyalty to all of us who were lucky enough to be loved by you. You was an angel in a human disguise. Love you, Kitchie… miss you already… ps look for my Dad y’all will be arriving around the same time. He’ll get you in them heaven gates.’

Our prayers go out to the Wayans family.

Rest in peace, Pops! Job well done.