Lupita Nyong’o’s latest fashion moment included a statement-making silver breastplate that was a true work of art.

The Wakanda Forever actress rocked the stylish piece to the Tony Awards June 11. In addition to the eye-catching silver breastplate, her look included a black velvet blazer with silk or satin lapels and matching colored trousers. The beautiful actress of Mexican and Kenyan descent donned her stunning baldie with a freshly drawn abstract jagua henna ink design.

Nyong’o gushed over her breastplate in an Instagram caption shared June 12 underneath photos taken ahead of her time at the award ceremony.

The starlet thanked Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala for bringing her silver conversation piece to life. Nyong’o explained that Japanwala’s work is “rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body.”

The Hollywood star told her 10.8 million followers that she was “honored, humbled, strengthened and energized” when she wore the breastplate to the Tony Awards. She described the night of her latest fashion-forward look as a “shameless out-of-body experience.”

Her additional context about the breastplate detailed that the custom piece was crafted from a mold taken from her own body

“Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW,” Nyong penned to the artist in her caption.

Nyong’o’s post tagged all the other fashion and beauty hands that made her Tony Awards look a clean-cut and sophisticated slay.

The actress’s ensemble was crafted by celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger. Her look included an Italian couture clutch by The Bella Rosa Collection and diamond earrings by De Beers, for which Nyong’o is a global ambassador.

The starlet’s beat was glammed up by makeup artist Nick Barose. Her simple silver nails were painted by Sonya Belakhlef.

The Oscar winner also gave shoutouts to her Brooklyn-based barber, Jay Johnson, and her jagua artist, Sabeen Marghoob. Read more about Nyong’o’s ink-covered bald head below.

