Mariah Carey wasn’t too supportive of Nick Cannon’s latest business proposal. According to a source, the R&B singer shut down her ex-husband’s dream of starting a family band with their 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and the rest of his children.

“Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band,” an insider revealed to Radar Online. “But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she’s opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick’s nine other kids from five different women.”

Moroccan and Monroe would have made a great addition to the crew.

The twin siblings often appear on Carey and Cannon’s social media accounts dancing and showing off their vocal talent.

In 2022, the adorable 11-year-old twins sang backup for their superstar momma during her performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They also made a show-stopping appearance during Carey’s 2020 Christmas special on Apple TV.

The R&B titan previously called her kids “creative geniuses” due to their incredible talent for music.

“Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I’m so thankful that they inherited that from me,” she gushed to E! News last year.

Carey, 54, and Cannon, 42, welcomed their daughter and son in 2011. Five years later, the lovebirds filed for divorce in 2016. Since their split, the Drumline star and the award-winning hitmaker have been working together to co-parent their twins.

Nick Cannon talks about co-parenting with Mariah Carey on The Jason Lee Show.

According to Cannon’s recent interview on The Jason Lee Show, Carey doesn’t play around when it comes to protecting Moroccan and Monroe. The multihyphenate revealed that his ex-wife often takes the “good fences make good neighbors” approach when navigating his crazy life as a father of 12.

“She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bullshit to the Manor of Carey. Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff,” the star said of Carey’s no-nonsense demeanor.

Although the “Butterfly” crooner is protective of her children, the comedian and radio host said that she often calls him daily to check in on how he’s dealing with the pressure of stardom and fatherhood.

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?’” the busy dad gushed of his baby momma.

Luckily for Cannon, he’s got 10 more kiddos to help bring his musical band to life.

The California native’s children include sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon, and daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. He is also the proud father to twins Zion and Zillion, and a newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with buzzing DJ Abby De La Rosa.

The Power 106 host also shares son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Towards the end of 2022, the rapper and entrepreneur welcomed his 12th child, a daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott. The precious baby girl came just a year after the pair lost their son Zen to a rare form of brain cancer.

