Actress Vivica A. Fox recently hinted that she is open to rekindling her relationship with rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent.

On June 8, the not-so-random statement came during her appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show, where she expressed her willingness to welcome 50 Cent back into her life romantically.

The couple’s highly-publicized and tumultuous relationship, which began in 2003 and ended in 2004, continues to be a topic of discussion for Fox, even 13 years later.

The actress and the rapper are at least keeping their interactions spicy as Fox serves as director for the upcoming BET+ film First Lady of BMF about Tonesa Welch.

According to Deadline, the biopic charts Welch’s rise from teen mom to drug dealer to being labeled by federal prosecutors as “The First Lady of BMF.”

50 Cent, who executive produces his own franchise about the Detroit crack era’s most notorious drug dealers, took shots first at Fox.

“What the fuck is this, man? Vivica, ugh, so you not going to ever leave me alone, Hun,” 50 Cent wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post shading the project.

“Curtis is still saying your name. How do you feel about that?” Shepherd asked Fox.

“My phone started blowing up, and I was like, Lord, what did I do now?” Fox said. “They said Curtis (50 Cent) finally said something about your movie, and I took it as a compliment. That was his way of showing support. Thanks, boo.”

The Kill Bill actress told the daytime talk show hosts that she would not be opposed to connecting with her former boo.

“Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Jennifer Lopez] did it. Why not?” Fox, who revealed that she is single and looking, said.

“I’m looking for a good partner, someone who is fun, got their own identity… their own money. I’m not trying to be a sugar mama,” Fox said before the audience erupted into laughter.

Shepherd then gave Fox kudos for having some of the hottest Black male co-stars, including Will Smith, Boris Kodjoe, Morris Chestnut, and Larenz Tate.

“I was just going to tell you all. I kissed them for all of you. Somebody had to do it,” Foxx added before getting the ultimate praise from Shepherd and her studio audience members.