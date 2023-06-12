MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Jhene Aiko recently made an announcement that she will be taking a break from performing, following the advice of her doctor.

The star was scheduled to entertain her fans with two concerts in New Jersey this month. Unfortunately, due to health concerns, Aiko had to cancel her upcoming shows. She was set to perform on June 10 at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk in Atlantic City and on June 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Aiko expressed to fans that she’s “been trying to do too much, too soon.”

“At the urging of my doctor, I’ll be taking a little break to focus on myself and my babies,” she wrote. “My sincerest apologies to anyone that purchased a ticket to my shows in NJ. I promise to make it up to you the next time I’m in the area.”

The decision regarding the New Jersey performance comes as a result of Aiko’s commitment to her well-being and prioritizing her health. Although disappointed that she won’t be able to take the stage as planned, the singer understands the importance of taking the necessary time to rest and recover.

While the singer takes this break, she will focus on spending quality time with her growing family, which has become the focus of her music. Earlier this week, Aiko dropped the third volume of Sleep Soul. The album is described as “soothing R&B sleep music for you and your baby.”

In November 2022, Aiko and her partner Big Sean joyfully welcomed their first child together. They both shared the delightful news on social media, expressing their excitement about the newest addition to their family, whom they named Noah Hasani.

Aiko already has a 10-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from a previous relationship with O’Ryan, who is the brother of R&B artist Omarion.

Aiko’s dedication to her art and her commitment to taking care of herself will undoubtedly ensure that she comes back stronger and ready to deliver amazing performances for her devoted fans.

Those fans can look forward to Aiko’s return to the stage on Aug. 5 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada.