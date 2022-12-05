MadameNoire Featured Video

On Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode, a fictitious cohort of Drake’s exes united for a PSA against the certified lover boy.

The hilarious sketch aired on Dec. 3 and featured guest host Keke Palmer as one of the women speaking up against Drake’s player antics.

The sketch jokingly noted that the “thousands” of women caught up in flirty flings and romances with the Her Loss artist “may be entitled to benefits.”

“That ‘Kiki do you love me?’ song ruined my damn life,” Palmer said in the skit. “That man had the whole internet asking if I was the Kiki. Well, yes I am the Keke, just not that Kiki. It was my name first. Stop acting like we smashed and give me my d*mn $6 million!”

Playing a lover named “Courtney,” SNL actress Ego Nwodim said a voicemail she left the rapper about an overdue car payment ended up as an interlude on one of Drake’s albums.

“For too long, we have witnessed Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham write hit after hit about women who have wronged him…Only to earn millions of dollars,” added SNL cast member Chloe Fineman on behalf of the rapper’s exes.

Others joked about how Drake made music about them after they simply served him at P.F. Chang’s or met him at a club.

The skit actors aptly referred to themselves as “The United Tingz of Aubrey.”

The funny clip was only one of the sketches Palmer aced over the weekend.

To fans’ surprise, the Hollywood multihyphenate announced she’s with child during her monologue at the beginning of the show.

