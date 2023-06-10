MadameNoire Featured Video

DMX’s youngest child is in line with the rapper’s musical footsteps.

The late performer’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom posted a video June 8 of their son Exodus perfectly playing “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” on the piano. The talented 6-year-old confidently introduced the musical piece before he started on the keys. At the end of his brief performance, Exodus sweetly said, “I love you daddy.”

In the caption, Desiree wrote, “Y’all should of known it was coming 🥰… A small tribute to his daddy! #ForeverX @Dmx @therealswizzz.” She tagged producer Swizz Beatz, who produced the 1998 hip-hop classic.

Instagram users fawned over Exodus’ seemingly effortless and natural ability on the piano.

Some encouraged the child to keep his passion for music alive. Others couldn’t help but liken the little one to his highly revered and greatly missed father, born Earl Simmons.

“A natural 🙌🏽 Exodus is up next 🔥” “Look at the passion in them eyes ❤️❤️❤️ Keep going 👏👏” “Another star in the making🙌” “That boy is gifted … like his father.” “I know your Dad would be so proud of you ❤️”

Exodus kindly shared a message to all those who showed love over his “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” cover.

In a video shared on Desiree’s Instagram Stories, the 6-year-old sat in front of his piano and addressed his internet family.

“I wanna tell everybody thank you for sharing my tribute to my dad — and that is so sweet.”

Exodus is the youngest of the late rapper’s 15 children.

In March 2022, Desiree revealed that she and DMX’s precious baby boy had been diagnosed with stage three kidney failure, according to Bossip.

The mother of one shared that resilient Exodus was in “stable” health at the time. She noted that in addition to monitoring his potassium intake and creatine levels, she also took him to doctor appointments “very often.”

“He’s an amazing child,” Desiree emphasized.

