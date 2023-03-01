MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelis “almost fell off a cliff” while taking her kids out to see the massive snowstorm that hit California over the weekend. In a video post shared to her Instagram account Feb. 27, the “Milkshake” hitmaker went into detail about the scary incident.

Kelis, 43, explained that she and her kids were on their way to Big Bear Lake in California’s San Bernardino County to get an up-close look at the snow, when her car got stuck in a ditch, just inches away from the cliffside, according to PEOPLE.

Dressed in a navy green jacket and a bright pink and white scarf, the “Millionaire” crooner gave fans a look at the scary scene of her car hanging over the cliff as tow truck drivers worked to recover the vehicle to safety.

While the incident certainly looked alarming, Kelis said that she and her kids were still in good spirits. “We’ve been outside for a while, but we had all this snowboarding gear. So God is good,” the New York native said, donning a big smile. “I figured if you’re going to be in the situation, you should at least look your best. So I’m wearing layers to keep warm,” she joked. Kelis shares 13-year-old son Knight with her ex-husband Nas. She also shares 2-year-old daughter Galilee and 7-year-old son Shepherd with her husband Mike Mora. Sadly, Mora died in 2022 after a difficult battle with stomach cancer. This was the first blizzard to hit San Bernardino County since 1989. The area was under a blizzard warning during the time of Kelis’ family outing, PEOPLE noted Big Bear Mountain was pummeled with more than six feet of snow and icy weather conditions. Before ending the video, the “Midnight Snack” singer used the opportunity to give fans a little rundown of her fashionable snow attire. “I’ve got my light on, thank God, because it’s pitch black out here,” she said. “Silver boots, little reflective action. You know, things could be worse. This is ridiculous. Rescue fashion! This is rescue fashion. See? Always be prepared.” She added in the caption: “My plan was to take the kids to the snow, but we almost fell off a cliff ! So make the best of what ya got, n always be prepared lol.” We’re so glad that Kelis and the kiddoes are safe!

RELATED CONTENT: Must We Really Remind Y’all Who TF Kelis Is?